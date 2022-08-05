Business Systems Analyst at Qes – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
All applicants need to be fully vaccinated
Responsibilities
- Understanding business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation
- Building relationships with all key stakeholders including business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers, and users
- Acting as an advisor to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative
- Facilitating of work-sessions, database design and solution workshops to gather information, elicit and finalize requirements
- Identifying, and documenting requirements in an easy understandable way
- Produce data, activity models, component flow, functional decomposition and data flow diagrams using Enterprise Architect / Visio / Confluence
- Document and implement best practices, standards, and guidelines to ensure that best solutions and design are implemented and consistent with group architecture principles
- Consider non-functional requirements that describe the characteristics of the system e.g., security, performance, maintainability, scalability, usability, and reliability of a product design
- Presenting solutions in the form of walk-throughs to analyst, project managers, architects, development teams, developers, and testers to ensure understanding and assist delivery teams with story estimations and prioritization
- Implementing, testing, and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and coordinating User Acceptance testing)
- Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (includes transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers)
- Assist in the continuous development, improvement, and implementation of the analysis framework
- Providing regular feedback to relevant stakeholders
- Post implementation support to business and IT
- Working in an agile team within the scrum framework
- Mentoring and coaching of other business and systems analysts
Qualifications and experience
- Degree or Diploma and the required Certification with 10 to 12 years related experience
- 10 years Business Analysis experience
- 5 years Systems Analysis experience
- 5 years’ experience in Financial Services industry (LISP / Wealth / Asset management experience advantageous)
- Exposure to C# and SQL (DB2 and MsSQL)
- Exposure to SQL stored procedures
- Exposure to Digitization Design
- Strong relational database expertise 3-5 years
- Demonstrated knowledge of object-oriented analysis and design
- Strong data analysis skills
- Strong Application Design expertise
- Exposure to SCRUM and other Agile methodologies
- Understanding of mobile application design
- Understanding of API design
- Experience in design and support of web-based solutions
- Demonstrated knowledge of domain driven design
- 3-5 years Software development experience
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- System Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric