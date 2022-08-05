C# Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Aug 5, 2022

  • Lead a Small Software Development Team (4 – 5 Developers)
  • Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud;
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions; Resea
  • Minimum of 4 years working in a software development role – in C#.NET & MS SQL:
  • Minimum of 1 years’ experience working as a team lead, leading a small software development team (3-4 Members)
  • Azure certification will be a huge benefit

Role duties

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software;
  • Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software;
  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures; Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications;
  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit theCompany.

Desired Skills:

  • C#.Net
  • Sql Server

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position