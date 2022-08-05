C# Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

- Lead a Small Software Development Team (4 – 5 Developers)
- Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud;
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions; Resea
- Minimum of 4 years working in a software development role – in C#.NET & MS SQL:
- Minimum of 1 years’ experience working as a team lead, leading a small software development team (3-4 Members)
- Azure certification will be a huge benefit
Role duties
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software;
- Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software;
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures; Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications;
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit theCompany.
Desired Skills:
- C#.Net
- Sql Server
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree