Data Analyst at Transaction Capital Recoveries – Gauteng Hyde Park

Job description:
This role will deliver the analytics and reporting requirements necessary for understanding the performance and growth within the Customer Care as well as identifying and executing on opportunities that deliver Superior Customer Experience. Additionally, you are expected to communicate analyses and findings using high quality visualizations and presentations to business stakeholders and executive management
Key Performance Areas:
Manage the design and development of Executive level Reports
- Develop reporting standards and procedures to improve on the current reporting processes
- Demonstrates deep understanding of modelling techniques, algorithms and being able to tune, modify and implement changes to address different business questions
- Design, develop and implement new reports required to report back at executive level
- Gather data and information from a variety of sources and databases, to produce reports to be used for operational and strategic decisions
- Design, develop and implement new reports required to make strategic and operational decisions conducting analyses & creating visualizations
- Management of the extraction of information in order to assess Information integrity and correctness of information
- Perform complex analysis on customer characteristics and behavior to identify opportunities
Define and manage compilation of reports
- Provide input into the assessment process in order to produce relevant and effective reporting of service delivery
- Develop relevant and effective data storage mechanisms.
- Develop effective and flexible data collection and manipulation measures
- Suggest and develop innovative reporting possibilities
- Provide structure and uniformity of data collection in order to ensure data integrity and uniformity
- Agree and obtain requirements for the reports, presentations and frequency of data from stakeholders
- Manage the delivery of reporting against the expectations and standards set by stakeholders
Data analytics and insight
- Interpret data and information in order to translate information for executive readership
- Make suggestions and recommendations that will impact both operational and strategic decisions
- Interpret data and information to report on trends and highlight risks moving toward Predictive & Prescriptive analytics
- Compiles a full range of digital data sources (owned, paid) to drive a consolidated set of insights to answer business problems.
Understand and Interpret data in order to report on trends and making strategic recommendations for the business.
- Receive business requirements, analyze and interpret core requirements
- Develop reports, based on the analysis and requirements, within specified time frames to be presented to executive level
- Conduct exploratory and in-depth data analytics using SQL, Python and Spark
- Complete data quality validation to identify deviations from trends and generate possible corrective actions
- Perform complex analysis on customer characteristics and behavior to identify opportunities and inform customer value management activities
Minimum requirements: (Qualifications and Experience)
- Diploma in Systems Analysts and/or Statistical Analysis and/or report generation and/or Information Technology
- Bachelors or honours degree in mathematics, statistics, informatics, information technology or similar
- At least 5 years working experience in an analysis, reporting and diagnostic role
Please note:
Colsing date – Thursday 11 August 2022
Desired Skills:
- Data extraction
- Reporting
- Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric