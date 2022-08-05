Data Analyst at Transaction Capital Recoveries

Job description:

This role will deliver the analytics and reporting requirements necessary for understanding the performance and growth within the Customer Care as well as identifying and executing on opportunities that deliver Superior Customer Experience. Additionally, you are expected to communicate analyses and findings using high quality visualizations and presentations to business stakeholders and executive management

Key Performance Areas:

Manage the design and development of Executive level Reports

Develop reporting standards and procedures to improve on the current reporting processes

Demonstrates deep understanding of modelling techniques, algorithms and being able to tune, modify and implement changes to address different business questions

Design, develop and implement new reports required to report back at executive level

Gather data and information from a variety of sources and databases, to produce reports to be used for operational and strategic decisions

Design, develop and implement new reports required to make strategic and operational decisions conducting analyses & creating visualizations

Management of the extraction of information in order to assess Information integrity and correctness of information

Perform complex analysis on customer characteristics and behavior to identify opportunities

Define and manage compilation of reports

Provide input into the assessment process in order to produce relevant and effective reporting of service delivery

Develop relevant and effective data storage mechanisms.

Develop effective and flexible data collection and manipulation measures

Suggest and develop innovative reporting possibilities

Provide structure and uniformity of data collection in order to ensure data integrity and uniformity

Agree and obtain requirements for the reports, presentations and frequency of data from stakeholders

Manage the delivery of reporting against the expectations and standards set by stakeholders

Data analytics and insight

Interpret data and information in order to translate information for executive readership

Make suggestions and recommendations that will impact both operational and strategic decisions

Interpret data and information to report on trends and highlight risks moving toward Predictive & Prescriptive analytics

Compiles a full range of digital data sources (owned, paid) to drive a consolidated set of insights to answer business problems.

Understand and Interpret data in order to report on trends and making strategic recommendations for the business.

Receive business requirements, analyze and interpret core requirements

Develop reports, based on the analysis and requirements, within specified time frames to be presented to executive level

Conduct exploratory and in-depth data analytics using SQL, Python and Spark

Complete data quality validation to identify deviations from trends and generate possible corrective actions

Perform complex analysis on customer characteristics and behavior to identify opportunities and inform customer value management activities

Minimum requirements: (Qualifications and Experience)

Diploma in Systems Analysts and/or Statistical Analysis and/or report generation and/or Information Technology

Bachelors or honours degree in mathematics, statistics, informatics, information technology or similar

At least 5 years working experience in an analysis, reporting and diagnostic role

Please note:

Colsing date – Thursday 11 August 2022

Desired Skills:

Data extraction

Reporting

Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position