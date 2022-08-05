Database Administrator

A well-established short term insurer in the goverment sector is seeking to appoint a Database Administrator.

This role supports, maintains, and develops databases and their applications to support the systems, testing, QA and production environments.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or relevant IT Degree.

Microsoft certified Database Administrator (Added Advantage).

Relevant database certificates.

Minimum of 5 years proven MS SQL Database Administration.

MySQL experience (added advantage).

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Database Maintenance.

Manage SQL and MySQL Server databases.

Configure and maintain database servers and processes.

Monitor system’s health and it’s performance.

Knowledge and experience with database Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO).

Knowledge and experience with backups, restores and recovery models (Preferable).

Knowledge and experience of High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options for SQL Server.

Documentation Development & Maintenance.

Perform backup recovery through testing and ensure database are backed up accordingly.

Business Intelligence.

Desired Skills:

SQL

MySQL

database

Performance Tuning and Optimization

