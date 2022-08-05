Database Administrator

Aug 5, 2022

POSITION PURPOSE

  • This role supports, maintains, and develops databases and their applications to support the systems, testing, QA, and production environments.
  • The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or relevant IT Degree.
  • Microsoft certified Database Administrator (Added Advantage).
  • Relevant database certificates.
  • Minimum of 5 years proven MS SQL Database Administration.
  • MySQL experience (added advantage).
  • Knowledge and experience with database Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO).
  • Knowledge and experience with backups, restores and recovery models (Preferable).
  • Knowledge and experience of High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options for SQL Server.

Knowledge:

  • ITIL
  • MS SQL database
  • MySQL database

POSITION OUTPUTS
Database Maintenance:

  • Manage SQL and MySQL Server databases.
  • Configure and maintain database servers and processes.
  • Monitor system’s health and it’s performance.
  • Ensure high levels of performance, availability, sustainability, and security.
  • Automate and review regular processes.
  • Ensure that databases logs are tracked, and issues are resolved on time.
  • Work closely with IT project Managers, Architects, Suppliers, and Development teams.
  • Provide support to Developers and the Infrastructure team.
  • Participates in the configuration, tuning, and troubleshooting of the databases in use in Development, QA, and Production.
  • Database Performance monitoring, resolution implementation and maintain storage, archiving, backup, and ensure that recovery procedures function correctly.
  • Adhere and implement the company’s governance and security standards.
  • Produce reports on various database e.g., capacity, availability, jobs run etc.
  • Implementation of IT projects.
  • Provide support for business-critical systems, perform scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities.

Documentation Development & Maintenance:

  • Perform backup recovery through testing and ensure database are backed up accordingly.
  • Participate in IT patch management to mitigate any application risks.
  • Maintain data standards including adherence to the Data Protection Act.
  • Communicate regularly with technical, applications, and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security.

Data Acquisition Programme (DAP):

  • Support business with Data acquisition programme by ensuring that data is collected and availed for reporting purposes.
  • Automation of Data acquisition to enable business for data management.

Business Intelligence:

  • Provide necessary support for business Intelligence function through access management.
  • Provide database support for Business Intelligence Dashboard.

Research and continuous improvement:

  • Recommend best security practices to achieve business objectives, advise on risk assumptions for any variances granted, and provides alternatives to achieve desired end results.
  • Research, identify and recommend database improvements.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Intelligence
  • Data Acquisition Programme (DAP)
  • Database Maintenance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

