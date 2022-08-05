Database Administrator – Gauteng Illovo

Database Administrator

JOHANNESBURG (Illovo)

R558 644 – R642 119 CTC p/a

GOVERNMENT SECTOR

ROLE DESCRIPTION

This role supports, maintains, and develops databases and their applications to support the system, testing, QA, and production environments. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Database Maintenance

Manage SQL and MySQL Server Databases.

Configure and maintain database servers and processes.

Monitor system’s health and its performance.

Ensure high levels of performance, availability, sustainability, and security.

Automate and review regular processes.

Ensure that databases logs are tracked, and issues are resolved on time.

Work closely with IT project Managers, Architects, Suppliers, and Development teams.

Provide support to Developers and the Infrastructure team.

Participates in the configuration, tuning and troubleshooting of the databases in use in Development, QA, and Production.

Database Performance monitoring, resolution implementation and maintain storage, archiving, backup, and ensure that recovery procedures function correctly.

Adhere and implement the companies’ governance and security standards.

Produce reports on various database, e.g., capacity, availability, jobs run, etc.

Implementation of IT projects.

Provide support for business-critical systems, perform scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities.

Documentation Development & Maintenance

Perform backup recovery through testing and ensure database are backed up accordingly.

Participate in IT patch management to mitigate any application risk.

Maintain data standards including adherence to the Data Protection Act.

Communicate regularly with technical, applications, and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security.

Data Acquisitions Programme (DAP)

Support business with data acquisition programme by ensuring that data is collected and availed for reporting purposes

Automation of Data acquisition to enable business for data management.

Business Intelligence

Provide necessary support for business intelligence function through access management.

Provide database support for business intelligence dashboard.

Research and continuous improvement

Recommend best security practices to achieve business objectives, advise on risk assumptions for any variances granted, and provides alternatives to achieve desired end result.

Research, identify and recommend database improvements.

QUALIFICATIONS

Degree in computer science, information systems, or relevant IT degree

Microsoft certified database administrator (Added advantage)

Relevant database certificates.

EXPERIENCE & KNOWLEDGE

Minimum 5 years proven MS SQL database administration

MySQL experience (added advantage)

Knowledge and experience with database performance tuning and optimization (PTO)

Knowledge and experience with backups, restores and recovery models (preferable)

Knowledge and experience of high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) options for SQL server.

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: 15 August 2022

Should you not hear from us within 1 Month, consider your application unsuccessful.

EMAIL CV TO: [Email Address Removed]

(Subject: Specialist: Database Administrator)

About The Employer:

