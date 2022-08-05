Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

POSITION PURPOSE
- This role supports, maintains, and develops databases and their applications to support the systems, testing, QA, and production environments.
- The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or relevant IT Degree.
- Microsoft certified Database Administrator (Added Advantage).
- Relevant database certificates.
- Minimum of 5 years proven MS SQL Database Administration.
- MySQL experience (added advantage).
- Knowledge and experience with database Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO).
- Knowledge and experience with backups, restores and recovery models (Preferable).
- Knowledge and experience of High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options for SQL Server.
Knowledge:
- ITIL
- MS SQL database
- MySQL database
POSITION OUTPUTS
Database Maintenance:
- Manage SQL and MySQL Server databases.
- Configure and maintain database servers and processes.
- Monitor system’s health and it’s performance.
- Ensure high levels of performance, availability, sustainability, and security.
- Automate and review regular processes.
- Ensure that databases logs are tracked, and issues are resolved on time.
- Work closely with IT project Managers, Architects, Suppliers, and Development teams.
- Provide support to Developers and the Infrastructure team.
- Participates in the configuration, tuning, and troubleshooting of the databases in use in Development, QA, and Production.
- Database Performance monitoring, resolution implementation and maintain storage, archiving, backup, and ensure that recovery procedures function correctly.
- Adhere and implement the company’s governance and security standards.
- Produce reports on various database e.g., capacity, availability, jobs run etc.
- Implementation of IT projects.
- Provide support for business-critical systems, perform scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities.
Documentation Development & Maintenance:
- Perform backup recovery through testing and ensure database are backed up accordingly.
- Participate in IT patch management to mitigate any application risks.
- Maintain data standards including adherence to the Data Protection Act.
- Communicate regularly with technical, applications, and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security.
Data Acquisition Programme (DAP):
- Support business with Data acquisition programme by ensuring that data is collected and availed for reporting purposes.
- Automation of Data acquisition to enable business for data management.
Business Intelligence:
- Provide necessary support for business Intelligence function through access management.
- Provide database support for Business Intelligence Dashboard.
Research and continuous improvement:
- Recommend best security practices to achieve business objectives, advise on risk assumptions for any variances granted, and provides alternatives to achieve desired end results.
- Research, identify and recommend database improvements.
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence
- Data Acquisition Programme (DAP)
- Database Maintenance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree