Desktop Support Technician

Position Purpose:
Responsible for providing first level IT support including desktop, telephony, printer, hardware and general software support thus contributing to the company staff productivity
Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal
- All the company Departments
External
- Suppliers
Experience & Qualifications:
Minimum Qualification:
- Matric Qualification
- COMPTIA A+, Network +, MCITP
Minimum Experience
- 2 years’ experience in an ICT environment repairing desktops and preferably also repairing servers
Other Requirements
- Must be willing to work overtime, if required
Key Performance Areas & Indicators:
Providing Desktop hardware and software support
- Respond to ticket logged by internal department
- Diagnose possible hardware faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem
- Diagnose possible software faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem
- Provide the company staff/management with regular progress reports
Commissioning new desktops and phone extensions
- Prepare operating system and load applicable software
- Install desktop hardware and applicable telephone
- Provision VoIP extensions
Providing support with the company VoIP system
- Diagnose possible hardware faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem
- Diagnose possible software faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem
- Manage available Mitel extension licenses and extension allocation information
Providing level 1 administration support on the company Office 365 tenant
- Provide support to reset the company staff user accounts and passwords
- Provide support to unlock the company staff user accounts
Complete daily IT checks and provide reports
- Complete daily HSBC DR and boardroom checks. Provide status reports
- Provide IT asset reports – desktop and software license report
- Complete daily physical inspection of the company IT equipment racks. Provide status report
Competency requirements for position
KNOWLEDGE
- Knowledge of desktops and server hardware and operating systems
- Knowledge of Customer Service principles
SKILLS
- Skilled in installing and troubleshooting desktops and server hardware and operating systems
- Written and verbal communication skills
BEHAVIORAL
- Customer Responsiveness
- Problem solving
- Accurate
- Attention to detail
- Ability to operate independently
