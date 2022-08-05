Desktop Support Technician

Aug 5, 2022

Position Purpose:
Responsible for providing first level IT support including desktop, telephony, printer, hardware and general software support thus contributing to the company staff productivity

Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal

  • All the company Departments

External

  • Suppliers

Experience & Qualifications:
Minimum Qualification:

  • Matric Qualification

  • COMPTIA A+, Network +, MCITP

Minimum Experience

  • 2 years’ experience in an ICT environment repairing desktops and preferably also repairing servers

Other Requirements

  • Must be willing to work overtime, if required

Key Performance Areas & Indicators:
Providing Desktop hardware and software support

  • Respond to ticket logged by internal department

  • Diagnose possible hardware faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

  • Diagnose possible software faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

  • Provide the company staff/management with regular progress reports

Commissioning new desktops and phone extensions

  • Prepare operating system and load applicable software

  • Install desktop hardware and applicable telephone

  • Provision VoIP extensions

Providing support with the company VoIP system

  • Diagnose possible hardware faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

  • Diagnose possible software faults and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

  • Manage available Mitel extension licenses and extension allocation information

Providing level 1 administration support on the company Office 365 tenant

  • Provide support to reset the company staff user accounts and passwords

  • Provide support to unlock the company staff user accounts

Complete daily IT checks and provide reports

  • Complete daily HSBC DR and boardroom checks. Provide status reports

  • Provide IT asset reports – desktop and software license report

  • Complete daily physical inspection of the company IT equipment racks. Provide status report

Competency requirements for position
KNOWLEDGE

  • Knowledge of desktops and server hardware and operating systems

  • Knowledge of Customer Service principles

SKILLS

  • Skilled in installing and troubleshooting desktops and server hardware and operating systems

  • Written and verbal communication skills

BEHAVIORAL

  • Customer Responsiveness

  • Problem solving

  • Accurate

  • Attention to detail

  • Ability to operate independently

Desired Skills:

  • ICT environment repairing desktops
  • repairing servers
  • • Respond to ticket logged
  • hardware faults
  • software faults
  • progress reports

