Esports team heads to the Commonwealth Esports Championships

Acer Africa is sponsoring the ATK Rocket League team in their bid to represent South Africa at the first-ever Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham, England, from 6 to 7 August 2022.

As well as covering the gamers’ flights, accommodation and living expenses, Acer will support each team member with Acer Nitro monitors and Predator Helios 300 notebooks during their visit to Birmingham.

“When esports organisation ATK approached us to help the ATK Rocket League team in their mission to compete on a global stage at the Commonwealth Esports Championships, we simply had to get involved. Because we’re dedicated to developing cutting-edge gaming hardware, getting these talented gamers to Birmingham seemed like a natural extension of our existing vision to take esports to the next level in South Africa,” says Glenn du Toit, country manager at Acer Africa.

Supported by the Commonwealth Games Federation, the first Commonwealth Esports Championships is already a highly anticipated international event on the gaming community’s calendar. The Championships will bring together national Rocket League, eFootball and DOTA 2 teams from across the Commonwealth.

The ATK Rocket League team qualified for the Commonwealth Esports Championships with a convincing win on 18 June 2022 as part of the African regional qualifier round for Rocket League, a popular arcade-style game where players use various vehicles to play football. Team members Umer Majiet (aka Arceon), Schalk Geldenhuys (aka SchalkG) and Umar Rasool (aka Werty) will go head-to-head with the world’s best esports players on 6 August 2022 in Birmingham.