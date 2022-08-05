Full Stack Software Developer at LovCash

Aug 5, 2022

Lov.Cash Tech Stack Breakdown

  • Java/J2EE (Java 8)

  • Spring Boot and Microservices

  • Spring framework, REST Services, Spring Data (ORM), JPA, Postman, SOAP

  • Message Event Queues and Topics

  • HTML & CSS

  • Hibernate

  • Unit Testing — Junit & Mock Frameworks

  • AWS services

  • Angular / Javascript

  • SQL

Role Overview

Full Stack Java/J2ee Developer with hands-on Angular experience with Spring framework and Web-services.

Role Responsibilities- Design and develop front-end architecture as well as back-end web applications

  • Reviewing architecture and design documents

  • Providing feedback on approach and estimates

  • Recommend development options

  • Creating tech designs and specifications

  • Testing and debugging of software.

  • Take responsibility of writing and documenting maintainable, adaptable, and scalable, clean code

  • Security best practices for micro services

  • Conducting code reviews.

Required Experience- At least 5+ years of years experience in full-stack development (rare exceptions for highly skilled developers)- Solid working experience in Java/J2EE (Java 8) development- Working experience in developing web services using HTTP REST/JSON and SOAP- Message Event Queues and Topics.- Must haveMAVEN / GIT

  • Knowledge of AWS services
  • Experience in API modeling and design process
  • Working experience in MySQL and Postgres
  • Object-oriented and service-oriented design concepts, including knowledge of data transfer objects and associated design patterns.
  • Experience with Angular Framework, JavaScript, and CSS.
  • Comprehensive and extensive knowledge of Web design patterns and front end technologies like HTML5, JQuery and MVC frameworks, specifically Spring and Spring Boot.
  • Detailed knowledge of browser DOM with direct manipulation.
  • Hand-on experience with unit testing and working with CI environment
  • Outstanding communication skills with the ability to solicit and formalize requirements.
  • Ability to work in a dynamic environment with changing requirements.
  • Experience with agile development methodology.

Nice to have:

  • Graphql Experience

Education:

Bachelor in Computer Science / Software Engineering or related IT field or equivalent combination of experience and education

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • spring
  • springboot
  • angular
  • Rest/Json
  • SOAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

About [URL Removed]

[URL Removed] is a mobile financial services platform aimed at consumers and businesses in emerging markets. We are developing innovative, accessible & affordable financial services solutions such as mobile wallets & payment terminals (POS) for sending and receiving digital currency. [URL Removed] provides a digital alternative to cash and improves the security and safety for traders and their shoppers.

Learn more/Apply for this position