Full Stack Software Developer at LovCash

Lov.Cash Tech Stack Breakdown

Java/J2EE (Java 8)

Spring Boot and Microservices

Spring framework, REST Services, Spring Data (ORM), JPA, Postman, SOAP

Message Event Queues and Topics

HTML & CSS

Hibernate

Unit Testing — Junit & Mock Frameworks

AWS services

Angular / Javascript

SQL

Role Overview

Full Stack Java/J2ee Developer with hands-on Angular experience with Spring framework and Web-services.

Role Responsibilities- Design and develop front-end architecture as well as back-end web applications

Reviewing architecture and design documents

Providing feedback on approach and estimates

Recommend development options

Creating tech designs and specifications

Testing and debugging of software.

Take responsibility of writing and documenting maintainable, adaptable, and scalable, clean code

Security best practices for micro services

Conducting code reviews.

Required Experience- At least 5+ years of years experience in full-stack development (rare exceptions for highly skilled developers)- Solid working experience in Java/J2EE (Java 8) development- Working experience in developing web services using HTTP REST/JSON and SOAP- Message Event Queues and Topics.- Must haveMAVEN / GIT

Knowledge of AWS services

Experience in API modeling and design process

Working experience in MySQL and Postgres

Object-oriented and service-oriented design concepts, including knowledge of data transfer objects and associated design patterns.

Experience with Angular Framework, JavaScript, and CSS.

Comprehensive and extensive knowledge of Web design patterns and front end technologies like HTML5, JQuery and MVC frameworks, specifically Spring and Spring Boot.

Detailed knowledge of browser DOM with direct manipulation.

Hand-on experience with unit testing and working with CI environment

Outstanding communication skills with the ability to solicit and formalize requirements.

Ability to work in a dynamic environment with changing requirements.

Experience with agile development methodology.

Nice to have:

Graphql Experience

Education:

Bachelor in Computer Science / Software Engineering or related IT field or equivalent combination of experience and education

About The Employer:

[URL Removed] is a mobile financial services platform aimed at consumers and businesses in emerging markets. We are developing innovative, accessible & affordable financial services solutions such as mobile wallets & payment terminals (POS) for sending and receiving digital currency. [URL Removed] provides a digital alternative to cash and improves the security and safety for traders and their shoppers.

