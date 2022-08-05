Full Stack Software Developer at LovCash

Lov.Cash Tech Stack Breakdown
-
Java/J2EE (Java 8)
-
Spring Boot and Microservices
-
Spring framework, REST Services, Spring Data (ORM), JPA, Postman, SOAP
-
Message Event Queues and Topics
-
HTML & CSS
-
Hibernate
-
Unit Testing — Junit & Mock Frameworks
-
AWS services
-
Angular / Javascript
-
SQL
Role Overview
Full Stack Java/J2ee Developer with hands-on Angular experience with Spring framework and Web-services.
Role Responsibilities- Design and develop front-end architecture as well as back-end web applications
-
Reviewing architecture and design documents
-
Providing feedback on approach and estimates
-
Recommend development options
-
Creating tech designs and specifications
-
Testing and debugging of software.
-
Take responsibility of writing and documenting maintainable, adaptable, and scalable, clean code
-
Security best practices for micro services
-
Conducting code reviews.
Required Experience- At least 5+ years of years experience in full-stack development (rare exceptions for highly skilled developers)- Solid working experience in Java/J2EE (Java 8) development- Working experience in developing web services using HTTP REST/JSON and SOAP- Message Event Queues and Topics.- Must haveMAVEN / GIT
- Knowledge of AWS services
- Experience in API modeling and design process
- Working experience in MySQL and Postgres
- Object-oriented and service-oriented design concepts, including knowledge of data transfer objects and associated design patterns.
- Experience with Angular Framework, JavaScript, and CSS.
- Comprehensive and extensive knowledge of Web design patterns and front end technologies like HTML5, JQuery and MVC frameworks, specifically Spring and Spring Boot.
- Detailed knowledge of browser DOM with direct manipulation.
- Hand-on experience with unit testing and working with CI environment
- Outstanding communication skills with the ability to solicit and formalize requirements.
- Ability to work in a dynamic environment with changing requirements.
- Experience with agile development methodology.
Nice to have:
- Graphql Experience
Education:
Bachelor in Computer Science / Software Engineering or related IT field or equivalent combination of experience and education
Desired Skills:
- Java
- spring
- springboot
- angular
- Rest/Json
- SOAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
About [URL Removed]
[URL Removed] is a mobile financial services platform aimed at consumers and businesses in emerging markets. We are developing innovative, accessible & affordable financial services solutions such as mobile wallets & payment terminals (POS) for sending and receiving digital currency. [URL Removed] provides a digital alternative to cash and improves the security and safety for traders and their shoppers.