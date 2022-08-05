Information Security Architect

Aug 5, 2022

Security Architect
JOHANNESBURG (Illovo)
R1 000 000 CTC p/a and below depends on qualifications and experience
GOVERNMENT SECTOR

  • Duties and Responsibilities
  • Provide 3rd line support to users with information security related enquiries within the SLA time frame.
  • Overseeing and providing advance support on open issues (E.g., customer logged tickets, incidents, projects, etc.)
  • Assist in incident response for any breaches, intrusions, or theft.
  • Coach and guide team members regarding security activities.
  • Assist the end-user, and IT in requesting security variances and implementation of subsequent configuration change requests.
  • Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s degree/National Diploma in IT or equivalent IT related Degree/Diploma
  • ITIL & COBIT mandatory
  • Cybersecurity certification: ISO 27001, CRISC, CISSP & CEH highly recommended.
  • Minimum 8 years Cybersecurity related experience
  • Experience in security architecture methodologies, tools, and enablers
  • Hands-on experience with implementation and monitoring of various IT security solutions.
  • Excellent understanding of IT operational processes and controls including projects deployment.
  • Excellent understanding of regulatory requirements facing the IT environment (PCI, DSS, POPIA, GDPR)
  • Must be persuasive and be able to communicate cybersecurity related concepts to a broad range of technical and non-technical staff.
  • Be able to map business needs to technology solutions.
  • Solid understanding of security risks and preventative controls.
  • Understanding laaS/PaaS/SaaS security deployments; native cloud security tools; CASB/CSPM/CWPP capabilities.
  • Knowledge
  • Security Frameworks, Standards, and best practices:
  • ISO 27001 and ISAE 3402 SOC 2
  • PCI DSS
  • NIST SP 800-53
  • CIS or DISA benchmarks
  • Microsoft Cloud Adoption framework
  • Microsoft Cybersecurity Reference Architecture
  • Familiar with security architecture methodologies and frameworks (e.g., SABSA, TOGAF E-OSA0
  • Experience in multiple domains of cybersecurity.
  • Be open-minded to new ways of doing things
  • Recognise subject matter expert.

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: 15 August 2022
Should you not hear from us within 1 Month, consider your application unsuccessful.

EMAIL CV TO: [Email Address Removed]
(Subject: Specialist: Security Architect)

Desired Skills:

  • 8 years cybersecurity
  • ITIL
  • COBIT
  • IT Degree
  • IT Diploma

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Security Architect
JOHANNESBURG (Illovo)
R1 000 000 CTC p/a and below depends on qualifications and experience
GOVERNMENT SECTOR

– Duties and Responsibilities
– Provide 3rd line support to users with information security related enquiries within the SLA time frame.
– Overseeing and providing advance support on open issues (E.g., customer logged tickets, incidents, projects, etc.)
– Assist in incident response for any breaches, intrusions, or theft.
– Coach and guide team members regarding security activities.
– Assist the end-user, and IT in requesting security variances and implementation of subsequent configuration change requests.
– Qualifications
– Bachelor’s degree/National Diploma in IT or equivalent IT related Degree/Diploma
– ITIL & COBIT mandatory
– Cybersecurity certification: ISO 27001, CRISC, CISSP & CEH highly recommended.
– Minimum 8 years Cybersecurity related experience
– Experience in security architecture methodologies, tools, and enablers
– Hands-on experience with implementation and monitoring of various IT security solutions.
– Excellent understanding of IT operational processes and controls including projects deployment.
– Excellent understanding of regulatory requirements facing the IT environment (PCI, DSS, POPIA, GDPR)
– Must be persuasive and be able to communicate cybersecurity related concepts to a broad range of technical and non-technical staff.
– Be able to map business needs to technology solutions.
– Solid understanding of security risks and preventative controls.
– Understanding laaS/PaaS/SaaS security deployments; native cloud security tools; CASB/CSPM/CWPP capabilities.
– Knowledge
– Security Frameworks, Standards, and best practices:
– ISO 27001 and ISAE 3402 SOC 2
– PCI DSS
– NIST SP 800-53
– CIS or DISA benchmarks
– Microsoft Cloud Adoption framework
– Microsoft Cybersecurity Reference Architecture
– Familiar with security architecture methodologies and frameworks (e.g., SABSA, TOGAF E-OSA0
– Experience in multiple domains of cybersecurity.
– Be open-minded to new ways of doing things
– Recognise subject matter expert.

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: 15 August 2022
Should you not hear from us within 1 Month, consider your application unsuccessful.

EMAIL CV TO: [Email Address Removed]
(Subject: Specialist: Security Architect)

Learn more/Apply for this position