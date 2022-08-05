Intermediate Software Engineer (SDE II)

Your responsibilities will include:
? Completing tasks individually & with support from the team as well as participating in group tasks.
? Taking ownership of the work assigned and participating in all aspects of its lifecycle, from design to running in production.
? Enforcing the use of secure coding and architecture patterns and are thus required to have or acquire a solid understanding of modern security practices.
? Considering the customer experience in the work you do and always doing what’sbest for the customer.
? Thinking deeply about decisions without being indecisive. You will need to be the type of person who has an intrinsic need to understand why things are the waythey are.
? Being part of on-call rotation. You will work on repaying technical debt and deal with operational incidents as and when they occur. You wlll be required to have or acquire a good general knowledge of production operations for technical support.
? Participating in software and broader architecture design.
? Performing high quality, ego-free code reviews for colleagues as well assubmitting your code for review by others and accepting their feedback generously.
? Communicating blockers early and asking for help when needed.
? Accepting feedback willingly and sharing your knowledge freely.
? Ensuring that all critical functionality is covered by automated tests that run in company’s CI/CD pipelines.
Desired Skills:
- Code in Java or Python
- AWS Cloud
- Dev Ops (Teraform)
- Cotlin
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
One of the fast-growing South African fintech company that enables seamless and innovative end-to-end customer onboardingservices that drive conversion rates, prevent fraud, reduce risk and costs.
The company provides automated and easy to implement solutions that fully onboard a new customerin under two minutes.
Locations. Cape Town & Johannesburg.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid working environment