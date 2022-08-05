IT Delivery Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We require a Delivery Manager to work with the Distributors, end user customers and the technical team to deliver projects successfully.

The candidate will provide project management and technical assistance to clients and coordinate with the rest of the team to ensure that the pilots are landed. Therefore, a commitment to customer excellence, understanding of business processes, collaborative problem solving and a good knowledge of IT processes and functions is important.

Responsibilities

Ensure the successful delivery of customer POC projects

o Establish the requirements for customer POC projects and develop project plans with clear deliverables, roles, responsibilities and associated timelines

o Be the key technical interface between the Distributor/Customer and our internal technical team.

o Liaise with external customer and 3rd party teams on their progress towards deliverables and timelines

o Manage the internal teams to ensure delivery against our agreed deliverables and timelines

o Manage internal and external expectations around delivery through frequent communication and project reporting

o Conversational design using client’s proprietary dashboard

o Back-end integrations to customer CRM

o Front-end integration to telephony systems

o Deployment architecture – requirements and considerations

o Establish and maintain relationships with appropriate 3rd party vendors and suppliers

o Handle technical integration and deployment discussions with vendors and suppliers

o Update customer documentation on the product suite and product integration as and when interfaces are updated and changed

o Balance customer delivery with continuous product iteration

o Ensure that the product suite is evolving in line with business and customer requirements

o Triage customer feedback for internal teams to action

o Manage and prioritize the product backlog

o Participate in daily stand-ups and prioritize work for sprint planning

Skills

o Able to listen to the needs of technical and business stakeholders and interpret them.

o Able to manage stakeholders’ expectations and be flexible, is capable of proactive and reactive communication.

o Facilitates difficult discussions within the team to ensure delivery.

o Building project plans and managing projects to successful delivery

o Managing internal and external resources to deliver on the project plan

o Engaging with Distributors and end user Customers to obtain information and address dependencies

o Able to actively address internal and external risks, issues and dependencies including where ownership exists outside the team.

o Able to understand end user customer business processes and reduce to conversational design elements

o Able to design processes that are practical for voice based digital adoption

o Guides teams through the implementation of a new process.

o Understands the environment and is able to prioritise the most important or highest value tasks.

o Able to manage complex internal and external dependencies.

o Able to remove blockers or impediments that affect the plan and is able to develop a plan for difficult situations. .

o Able to empower delivery teams.

o Able to help create the right environment for a team to work in.

o Recognises and deals with issues.

Experience required:

Contact center experience: Understanding of the business process and ability to document these in process flows

Telephony IVR and systems such as Genesys, Amazon Connect, Asterisk, Avaya

Ability to code in Python

Familiarity with RESTful APIs

Contract Position

Desired Skills:

Python

Delivery management

Project Management Agile

Contact center

Telephony

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

