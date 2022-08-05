IT Support Manager at Transaction Capital Recoveries – Gauteng Hyde Park

We are a JSE-listed company looking for an IT Support Manager. The information technology (IT) Support Manager is responsible for the management and control of an organization’s IT assets. His/her job description entails maintaining the list of assigned equipment. He/she manages the organization’s software needs, including carrying out installation of necessary software, as well as the safe protection of the IT base of the company by installing necessary protection tools, such as the Anti-virus software and other software needs. The manager’s role is to ensure that all necessary mechanisms and inventories are in place for the smooth running of the organization’s system.

Key Performance Areas

Responsible for the management of the company’s Internet and information technologies (IT) assets

Maintenance of all information technology equipment

Manage the company’s system firewall protection applications or software

Make mechanism for the protection of the company’s system

Hire, develop, mentor, and train the IT staff

Account for backup of systems and all data

Offer training to staff of the organization and its clients

Responsible for the management of the organization’s email accounts

Make effort for effective safety protocols

Make recommendations for the improvement of the company’s IT department

Maintain right working attitude with other IT staff

Respond to clients’ questions on IT

Handle the organization’s hosting information

Continuously seek improvement of the IT sections

Stay informed of development in the IT world

Network computers in various departments when needed

Responsible for the installation and configuration of software on computer systems

Handle diagnosis and troubleshooting of computers to discover and solve hardware and software faults

Handle logging of queries for both customers and employees

Responsible for analyzing call log to discover trending matters and issues.

Minimum requirements: (Qualifications, Experience and skills)

Degree in IT and System Technology field or its equivalent

3 – 5 years’ experience in heading IT section of an organization

Ability to attend to detail and respond swiftly to work demand

Good written and verbal communications skills

Ability to identify and resolve issues regarding IT in a manner that is timely

Proficiency in Internet Languages,

Proficiency in management of people and team development

Ability to stay connected with the reality and updates on IT

Proficiency in gathering and analyzing information

Passionate about technologies.

Please note:

Thursday 11 August 2022 (Closing date).

Desired Skills:

Service Desk Management

People Management

Technology

About The Employer:

Transaction Capital Recoveries (TCR), a subsidiary of JSE listed Transaction Capital Limited, is a market leader in customer experience and collections solutions offered to a large local and growing international client base.

Employer & Job Benefits:

