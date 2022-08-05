IT Support Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

MSP IT Support Specialist

One of our US based MSP clients in IT Services and IT Consulting are looking for a knowledgeable, positive, self-motivated, and energetic Tier 2 + 3 IT support technician to work with them.

Hours are 3pm – 11pm SA time

The technicians support phones, networks, desktops, laptops, servers, Azure, and AWS hosted cloud solutions.

The IT Support Technician is the primary customer facing contact. This customer-focused position works to fully resolve issues efficiently while ensuring the great customer experience. Level 2 + 3 capability is demonstrated by easily accomplishing complex and diverse tasks for their MSP clients.

Duties And Responsibilities:

Specific responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to:

Handle customer support calls and emails with a positive attitude

Manage call load to ensure we are exceeding customer expectations and escalate issues as appropriate

Provide a great customer experience and improve client relationship with the customer

Take ownership of every issue to ensure it is completely resolved

Comprehensive notes and documentation for every engagement

Customer communication that ensures a high level of satisfaction and appropriate expectations

Meet and exceed appropriate productivity levels relative to tasked assignments

Focus on continuous improvement and enhancements to their capabilities

Flexibility and willingness to solve all IT needs as requested

Strong generalized IT skillset: Including Desktop OS, Server OS, and network and Cloud architecture

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required:

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required: Outstanding customer service skills

Strong verbal communication and listening skills

Working knowledge of IT hardware- desktop, laptops, servers, switches, etc.

Experience with desktop operating systems including Microsoft and Mac OS

Server OS experience including AD, DNS, DHCP

Microsoft 365 Platform / Azure knowledge

Knowledge of network theory and architecture

Ability to explain technical concepts, terminologies and provide instruction in layman’s terms to individuals or groups

Strong documentation skills emphasizing attention to detail

Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities

Steadfast ability to work independently, yet able to work effectively as part of a team

Confident with working under limited time constraints and pressure situations

Experience

Experience Required Prior MSP technical role (3+ years)

Experience with ConnectWise Manage / Automate

Demonstrated success in Information Technology

Preferred A+, Net+, and Security+ Certifications

Preferred IT Generalized Certification: ex. MCSA

Preferred Specialized Certification: ex. CCNA

*Background checks to be done

Desired Skills:

MSP

ConnectWise

MCSA

Desktop Application Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position