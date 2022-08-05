Junior/Intermediate Software Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:
DESIGN, develop and deliver cutting-edge high quality & reliable products and systems as the next Junior/Intermediate Software Developer sought by a boutique software company. Your role will require you to develop high quality codes in C# and .NET languages and to have good knowledge of MS-SQL or MySQL. The ideal candidate will have a B.Tech, BSc or equivalent, with 2+ years’ experience.
DUTIES:
- Develop and modify software modules based on business requirements.
- Develop high quality codes in C# and .NET languages.
- Prepare technical requirements, functional specifications, and configuration documents.
- Address technical queries from clients in a prompt manner.
- Work with QA team in unit testing and system testing.
- Coordinate with project team to develop ad-hoc prototypes.
REQUIREMENTS:
- B-Tech, BSC or equivalent from Varsity College, CTI, University or CPUT.
Skills –
- Essential: C# and .Net or similar.
- MVC
- MySQL or MS-SQL
- JavaScript
- HTML
- React Native (advantageous)
ATTRIBUTES:
- Self-learner, must be able to work in a team or on your own.
Desired Skills:
- Junior
- Intermediate
- Software