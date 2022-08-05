Junior/Intermediate Software Developer at Datafin Recruitment

Aug 5, 2022

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN, develop and deliver cutting-edge high quality & reliable products and systems as the next Junior/Intermediate Software Developer sought by a boutique software company. Your role will require you to develop high quality codes in C# and .NET languages and to have good knowledge of MS-SQL or MySQL. The ideal candidate will have a B.Tech, BSc or equivalent, with 2+ years’ experience.

DUTIES:

  • Develop and modify software modules based on business requirements.
  • Develop high quality codes in C# and .NET languages.
  • Prepare technical requirements, functional specifications, and configuration documents.
  • Address technical queries from clients in a prompt manner.
  • Work with QA team in unit testing and system testing.
  • Coordinate with project team to develop ad-hoc prototypes.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • B-Tech, BSC or equivalent from Varsity College, CTI, University or CPUT.

Skills –

  • Essential: C# and .Net or similar.
  • MVC
  • MySQL or MS-SQL
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • React Native (advantageous)

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Self-learner, must be able to work in a team or on your own.

Desired Skills:

  • Junior
  • Intermediate
  • Software

