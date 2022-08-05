Project Manager at Metrofile Pty Ltd

PURPOSE OF JOB

The Project Manager will assist the Senior Project Manager in planning, organizing, and controlling the overall activities at various geographically dispersed sites. These activities include but are not limited to project management, technical support, quality control, task scheduling, risk management, stakeholder communication and costs control.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

To analyse and present to the customer the benefits that can be realised by implementing the project, including pre-sale/pre-deal analysis & scoping of project requirements.

Work in collaboration with the Group companies to assist with Implementations

Manage databases

Support the processing manager

Carrying out tasks as assigned for the sales and operations departments

Clearly define project scope and deliverables, required timescales, budget and resources.

Prepare and maintain project plans and documentation in conjunction with the Metrofile Projects Framework and the co-ordination of activities to meet the objectives and goals as set out in the requirements and analysis specifications keeping strict control to avoid scope creep

Ensure that national processes and systems standards are maintained within the branch and projects

Produce timeous Project Progress/Status Reports and collate daily statistical reporting as required

Promote co-operative relationships with other departments and management always seeking to be the solution

Responding to all queries with detailed analysis and resolution through managed Change Control when required. (Complete Incident Reports as appropriate)

Participate in workshop environments to enhance business productivity and efficiency

Facilitate and/ or provide users with on-the-job training and support of the Metrofile processes and systems

Documenting of Standard Operating Procedures as required

Understand the benefits of the various Metrofile products and what they offer for different customer segments

Perform product demonstrations as required, internally and externally

To identify interdependencies (resources, priorities, project deliverables etc.) and manage them to integrate seamlessly to the benefit of the customer

To act as the first line support and project contact as appointed

To ensure that the Metrofile brand is engrained in the project

To ensure project and production success by managing the risks within the business

Tracking and reporting of issues and concerns logged

Resource planning and tracking – efficient resource utilisation

Management reporting (on a daily/weekly basis

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES

2 to 30 people at various levels within the business

QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE and KNOWLEDGE:

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

B Degree in project management or related 3year qualification

3 years’ experience in a technical or IT support role

3 years project management experience within retail, logistics, warehousing, supply chain or processing environment

Must have experience working with systems and software integration

Demonstrate excellent organisational and administrative skills

Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Must have excellent attention to detail

Must be able to work independently and adhere to deadlines and strict turnaround times

Must have business acumen and be able to communicate at all levels

Must be able to maintain existing and develop new customer relationships

Excellent command of the English language

Advanced level MS Office Suite

Valid Code 08 driver’s licence

Clear criminal record

Closing date for applications: Friday, 12 August 2022

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Project Delivery

MS Office Suite

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Drivers Licence

Customer Service

Project Planning

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Office Administration

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The Metrofile Group is a leading record and information management specialist, providing clients with end-to-end solutions for the complete information management lifecycle, allowing them to extract maximum value from their information assets. With the new wave of technological change disrupting many business sectors, including records and information we are well placed to bridge the gap between physical storage and new digital platforms.

