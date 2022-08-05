QA Tester at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on a permanent basis

Tasks

All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analyzing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments

Creating and maintaining test plans on waterfall projects

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements

Assisting Junior test analysts in identifying functional scenarios

Reviewing and signing off test cases design and execution suits

Identifying, maintaining and flag test cases for regression and automation purpose

Identifying, preparing, and maintaining test data in different test environment

Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke, UAT)

Making use of defect tracking tools such as Jira to log, manage, resolve, and report on bugs/defects

Assisting Junior test analysts with their testing tasks

Participating in all scrum ceremonies such as backlog grooming, sprint planning, retros, daily stand-ups, demo, etc.

Providing estimate of test efforts in every sprint planning meeting

Providing progress feedback in daily stand-up meeting

Participating in business sign off meeting

Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by the QA team

Support ways of work initiatives

Support knowledge sharing initiatives

Conduct test case design reviews and sign off

Conduct test case execution review and sign off

Assist in resolving QA technical issues

Support environment alignment efforts with 3rd party integration team

Support and maintain test process improvement initiatives

Support and maintain test tools and frameworks

Report on test progress to Stakeholders (Exco, PMS, Delivery team)

Engage QAs in ways of work discussion (Wow)

Encourage and apply QA Best practices

Assist junior testers in estimating work effort in backlog and planning

Qualifications and experience

At least 5 years of professional experience as a Senior Test Analyst

At least 3 years’ experience in the Financial Services Industry working in Technology

A bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent qualification

ISTQB certification Test Analyst / Advanced Test Analyst Level

Experience as a technical test analyst role on several large project within financial services

Experience in analyzing complex system requirements

Experience in writing and analyzing SQL queries

Experience in Testing APIS and microservices

Experience working with SOAP UI and PostMan tools

Experience testing across different browser and operating systems

Experience working with QC / ALM

Experience working with agile team tools such as Jira and confluence

Ability to work within team following different development methodologies e.g., Waterfall, Agile and KanBan

Ability to understanding and support the test strategy

Ability to identify and influence process improvement opportunities

Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision

Ability to supervise and guide junior test analysts

Competencies

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Attention to detail

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Results Driven

Flexible (able to adapt to change)

