QA Tester at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Test Analyst to join them on a permanent basis
Tasks
- All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analyzing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments
- Creating and maintaining test plans on waterfall projects
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements
- Assisting Junior test analysts in identifying functional scenarios
- Reviewing and signing off test cases design and execution suits
- Identifying, maintaining and flag test cases for regression and automation purpose
- Identifying, preparing, and maintaining test data in different test environment
- Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke, UAT)
- Making use of defect tracking tools such as Jira to log, manage, resolve, and report on bugs/defects
- Assisting Junior test analysts with their testing tasks
- Participating in all scrum ceremonies such as backlog grooming, sprint planning, retros, daily stand-ups, demo, etc.
- Providing estimate of test efforts in every sprint planning meeting
- Providing progress feedback in daily stand-up meeting
- Participating in business sign off meeting
- Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by the QA team
- Support ways of work initiatives
- Support knowledge sharing initiatives
- Conduct test case design reviews and sign off
- Conduct test case execution review and sign off
- Assist in resolving QA technical issues
- Support environment alignment efforts with 3rd party integration team
- Support and maintain test process improvement initiatives
- Support and maintain test tools and frameworks
- Report on test progress to Stakeholders (Exco, PMS, Delivery team)
- Engage QAs in ways of work discussion (Wow)
- Encourage and apply QA Best practices
- Assist junior testers in estimating work effort in backlog and planning
Qualifications and experience
- At least 5 years of professional experience as a Senior Test Analyst
- At least 3 years’ experience in the Financial Services Industry working in Technology
- A bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent qualification
- ISTQB certification Test Analyst / Advanced Test Analyst Level
- Experience as a technical test analyst role on several large project within financial services
- Experience in analyzing complex system requirements
- Experience in writing and analyzing SQL queries
- Experience in Testing APIS and microservices
- Experience working with SOAP UI and PostMan tools
- Experience testing across different browser and operating systems
- Experience working with QC / ALM
- Experience working with agile team tools such as Jira and confluence
- Ability to work within team following different development methodologies e.g., Waterfall, Agile and KanBan
- Ability to understanding and support the test strategy
- Ability to identify and influence process improvement opportunities
- Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision
- Ability to supervise and guide junior test analysts
Competencies
- Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success
- Critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
- Results Driven
- Flexible (able to adapt to change)
Desired Skills:
- Manual Testing
- ISTQB Certified
- Agile Testing
- STLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric