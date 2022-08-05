Scrum Master / Agile Coach (d/m/f) in opto semiconductor development at Osram

- Coaching of project teams, product owner and manager according agile way of working and thinking in a heterogeneous environment
- Takeover the role of Scrum master within Scrum teams in opto semiconductor development
- Sustainable representation & implementation of agile values and principles in a conventional environment
- Coaching of project teams to the point of self-management
Set triggers to eliminate impediments as well as foster a positive attitude
Completed studies in electrical engineering, physics, chemistry or a comparable technical/scientific course of study
- Professional experience as Scrum Master and/or Agile Coach as well as project lead experience in classical project management
- Knowledge in semiconductor technology, preferred in the area of opto semiconductor, professional experience desirable
- Experience in product development as well as with the special challenges of agile environment
- Reliable handling of Jira, Confluence, Miro or similar tools
- Team player with distinct moderation skills and a poised appearance in front of customers and stakeholders
- Very good English language skills
Desired Skills:
- Team player
- Very good English language skills
- Product Development
Bringing intelligence to light and passion to innovation
The ams OSRAM Group is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich peoples’ lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life. Our around 26,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnoses more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience.