Scrum Master / Agile Coach (d/m/f) in opto semiconductor development at Osram

Coaching of project teams, product owner and manager according agile way of working and thinking in a heterogeneous environment

Takeover the role of Scrum master within Scrum teams in opto semiconductor development

Sustainable representation & implementation of agile values and principles in a conventional environment

Coaching of project teams to the point of self-management

Set triggers to eliminate impediments as well as foster a positive attitude

Completed studies in electrical engineering, physics, chemistry or a comparable technical/scientific course of study

Professional experience as Scrum Master and/or Agile Coach as well as project lead experience in classical project management

Knowledge in semiconductor technology, preferred in the area of opto semiconductor, professional experience desirable

Experience in product development as well as with the special challenges of agile environment

Reliable handling of Jira, Confluence, Miro or similar tools

Team player with distinct moderation skills and a poised appearance in front of customers and stakeholders

Very good English language skills

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Bringing intelligence to light and passion to innovation

The ams OSRAM Group is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich peoples’ lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life. Our around 26,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnoses more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience.

