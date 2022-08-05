Senior Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Job Brief

The Senior Java Developer must work together with Business Analyst, UX & Content Teams, System Architects and Managers to understand the overall business needs and requirements, as well as work with Agile design methodology to develop high quality source code.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

1. Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality

2. Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency

3. Perform accurate development estimation

4. Produce technical specifications and designs

5. Analytical and problem solving skills

6. Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision

7. Excellent written and verbal communication skills

8. Can help with quality assurance and provide comments

9. Present to senior stakeholders

10. Offer support and guidance to peers

11. Perform analysis at a strategic level and understand principles of business, technical and enterprise architecture

Education and Experience

• Minimum

o IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar) and formal Java qualifications.

o At least 6 years Java systems development experience

o Proven Java EE knowledge and experience

o At least Angular 2 (or higher) Framework experience

o Experience with SOAP and REST services

o Unit testing and mocking frameworks

o Source control, experience with GIT

o Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)

o Knowledge of OO design principles and development pattern

o Understanding and application of Agile Methodology, including Continuous Integration and Test-Driven Development

• Preferred

o Spring Framework

o ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience

o JMS, Tibco EMS experience

o Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge

o SOAP and REST (XML/JSON)

o Presentation layer development (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, GWT, Spring MVC)

o Experience with Business Rules Management Frameworks

o Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)

• Advantageous

o Honours degree

o DevOps/Continuous integration

o Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Bamboo and Bitbucket)

Desired Skills:

Angular 2

Java EE

SOAP

REST

GIT

Object Orientated

Spring

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position