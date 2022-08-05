Senior .NET Applications Developer at Kwena – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

The purpose of this role is to Develop, Maintain and Support new and existing .NET systems at Hulamin
QUALIFICATIONS
Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent international certification
EXPERIENCE
- 5 -7 years’ experience in C# software development
- Good experience in a manufacturing environment
- Understanding and interpreting of business requirements, coding solutions and managing complex architectures
- Understanding of agile principles, architecture design and best practices
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES & EXPERIENCES
- Languages: C#, Razor, PL/SQL, TSql
- User Interfaces: Winforms, Blazor, MAUI, WinUI 3
- DevExpress Suite
- Services & Messaging:
- Web API, WCF Services (XML, JSON, gPRC)
- Architecture & Frameworks:
- Clean / Onion Architecture, Microservice architecture
- CSLA, OpenId Connect, Serilog & Splunk,
- Design principles: Design patterns, SOLID, test driven, event driven, lean principles, data structures
- Methodologies
- Hybrid Agile (Scrum)
- Toolsets:
- Source Control: Git, Azure Devops (CI & CD)
- Incident management: Jira & Jira Service Desk
- Databases:
- Oracle & MSSQL – Develop and maintain PL/SQL, Triggers, Stored Procedures, Functions and Packages
- Legacy: VB6 applications to be ported to .NET
- General:
- Microsoft Visio (UML)
RESPONSIBILITIES
General
- Completeness and accuracy of code (work product) vs. allocated tasks
- Ensure that project tasks are delivered in accordance with larger project objectives
- Adhere to and apply software development policies and standards
- Ensure accurate estimates on development effort
- Proactively report on potential slippage or deviation
Business Requirements
- Gather and understand the business requirements
- Architect a software design, build code and configure
Testing
Desired Skills:
- C#
- DevExpress Suite
- Hybrid Agile
- Git
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree