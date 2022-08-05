Senior .NET Applications Developer at Kwena – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

The purpose of this role is to Develop, Maintain and Support new and existing .NET systems at Hulamin

QUALIFICATIONS

Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent international certification

EXPERIENCE

5 -7 years’ experience in C# software development

Good experience in a manufacturing environment

Understanding and interpreting of business requirements, coding solutions and managing complex architectures

Understanding of agile principles, architecture design and best practices

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES & EXPERIENCES

Languages: C#, Razor, PL/SQL, TSql

User Interfaces: Winforms, Blazor, MAUI, WinUI 3

DevExpress Suite

Services & Messaging:

Web API, WCF Services (XML, JSON, gPRC)

Architecture & Frameworks:

Clean / Onion Architecture, Microservice architecture

CSLA, OpenId Connect, Serilog & Splunk,

Design principles: Design patterns, SOLID, test driven, event driven, lean principles, data structures

Methodologies

Hybrid Agile (Scrum)

Toolsets:

Source Control: Git, Azure Devops (CI & CD)

Incident management: Jira & Jira Service Desk

Databases:

Oracle & MSSQL – Develop and maintain PL/SQL, Triggers, Stored Procedures, Functions and Packages

Legacy: VB6 applications to be ported to .NET

General:

Microsoft Visio (UML)

RESPONSIBILITIES

General

Completeness and accuracy of code (work product) vs. allocated tasks

Ensure that project tasks are delivered in accordance with larger project objectives

Adhere to and apply software development policies and standards

Ensure accurate estimates on development effort

Proactively report on potential slippage or deviation

Business Requirements

Gather and understand the business requirements

Architect a software design, build code and configure

Testing

Desired Skills:

C#

DevExpress Suite

Hybrid Agile

Git

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position