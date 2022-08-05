Senior Onboarding Project Manager

Aug 5, 2022

The Senior Onboarding Project Manager is responsible for leading a team who support client onboarding and client care issues. The person is required to have project and team management, customer facing and stakeholder management experience.
Responsibilities
People

  • Manage the training needs, career progression, work and priorities of a team of analysts within agreed parameters in order to support business objectives.

  • ?Comfortably manage senior clients on product demonstrations and status updates.

  • ?Actively encourage a culture of continuous improvement through new ideas.

  • ?Work closely with Management to highlight onboarding and client care issues.

?Process

  • Track the status and timelines of all clients from start to finish of each onboarding.

  • ?Ensure that all activity reflects a defined process and is undertaken within set parameters.

  • ?Demonstrate knowledge of Private funds and their structures in order to onboard new clients in a timely and effective manner.

  • ?Support other Senior Analysts as required.

  • ?Identify areas for process improvements in order to maximize the efficient processing of all duties.

?System

  • Maximize the use of technology in all processes in order to control risk and improve efficiency.

  • ?Understand the system design and how it is applied. Suggest technology improvements in pursuit of efficiency.

?Management

  • Manage and support a team of on boarding analysts.

  • ?Support the measurement and reporting of performance using well considered indicators.

?Candidate Requirements
The successful candidate will have:

  • Project Management, ITIL and KYC qualifications are preferred but not essential

  • ?Project management and stakeholder management experience would be beneficial

  • ?Fluent spoken and written English

  • ?Presence and confidence when managing staff

  • ?Methodical with an organized and self-starting approach to work

  • ?Good working knowledge of Excel and be technology driven

  • ?Experience dealing with clients and stakeholders

?Will Also:

  • Oversee a competent and knowledgeable team who meet or exceed clear metrics

  • ?Continuously improve systems and processes that are understood by all staff

  • ?Deliver clear customer onboarding timelines and consistent experiences

About you:
?We are one, global team who live by our culture and demonstrate The clients values in everything we do. We hire people who :

  • Work efficiently and accurately within defined processes

  • ?Proactively suggest process & system improvements to maximize efficiency

  • ?Take initiative and are approachable to all staff

  • ?Are excellent communicators, self-starting & capable of work with light supervision

  • ?Are competent & knowledgeable team members who understand both system and process

  • ?Maintain strong relationships with management, ensuring discretion is adhered to at all times

Desired Skills:

  • KYC
  • ITIL
  • support

