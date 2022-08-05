Senior Onboarding Project Manager

The Senior Onboarding Project Manager is responsible for leading a team who support client onboarding and client care issues. The person is required to have project and team management, customer facing and stakeholder management experience.

Responsibilities

People

Manage the training needs, career progression, work and priorities of a team of analysts within agreed parameters in order to support business objectives.

?Comfortably manage senior clients on product demonstrations and status updates.

?Actively encourage a culture of continuous improvement through new ideas.

?Work closely with Management to highlight onboarding and client care issues.

?Process

Track the status and timelines of all clients from start to finish of each onboarding.

?Ensure that all activity reflects a defined process and is undertaken within set parameters.

?Demonstrate knowledge of Private funds and their structures in order to onboard new clients in a timely and effective manner.

?Support other Senior Analysts as required.

?Identify areas for process improvements in order to maximize the efficient processing of all duties.

?System

Maximize the use of technology in all processes in order to control risk and improve efficiency.

?Understand the system design and how it is applied. Suggest technology improvements in pursuit of efficiency.

?Management

Manage and support a team of on boarding analysts.

?Support the measurement and reporting of performance using well considered indicators.

?Candidate Requirements

The successful candidate will have:

Project Management, ITIL and KYC qualifications are preferred but not essential

?Project management and stakeholder management experience would be beneficial

?Fluent spoken and written English

?Presence and confidence when managing staff

?Methodical with an organized and self-starting approach to work

?Good working knowledge of Excel and be technology driven

?Experience dealing with clients and stakeholders

?Will Also:

Oversee a competent and knowledgeable team who meet or exceed clear metrics

?Continuously improve systems and processes that are understood by all staff

?Deliver clear customer onboarding timelines and consistent experiences

About you:

?We are one, global team who live by our culture and demonstrate The clients values in everything we do. We hire people who :

Work efficiently and accurately within defined processes

?Proactively suggest process & system improvements to maximize efficiency

?Take initiative and are approachable to all staff

?Are excellent communicators, self-starting & capable of work with light supervision

?Are competent & knowledgeable team members who understand both system and process

?Maintain strong relationships with management, ensuring discretion is adhered to at all times

Desired Skills:

KYC

ITIL

support

