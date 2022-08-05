Senior Ruby on Rails Developer (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge global Mobile Tech company seeks the coding expertise of a forward-thinking Senior Ruby on Rails Developer with a technical bent & pragmatic approach to problem solving. You will fill a 12-Month Contract role with and possess a strong view to only craft secure, well-tested, elegant and stable applications. If you value working in a non-hierarchical, collaborative team where your contribution really makes a difference, then APPLY NOW!

REQUIREMENTS/ATTRIBUTES:

An experienced Ruby on Rails Developer with a technical bent and a good knowledge of best practice and effective tools.

Have strong views on how to craft a secure, well-tested, elegant and stable application.

Value working in a non-hierarchical, collaborative team where your contribution really makes a difference.

Gladly take responsibility for your development decisions and want to be a significant part of an exciting opportunity.

Self-motivated and a self-starter.

Articulate and communicate clearly.

Collaborative, open, and help others.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

