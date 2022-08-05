Software Engineer – DotNet

An opportunity for an experienced DotNet Developer /Engineer with at least 3 years exp at Intermediete level, to work on large scaled projects within the Retail, Financial Services and Mobile Network sector in a DevOps enviroment. Join a powerful, dynamic, strong team In providing solutions that really count.
- National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree with Information Technology or Computer Science
- Minimum of 6 years+ working experience as a C# .Net Framework developer with 3 years min at intermediete level with.
- Must have working experience with the following technologies; user controls and web parts, WCF and ASMX web service, jQuery/ Javascript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Visual Studio, Web Essentials OO/ SOLID. Git, Microservices
- Proven experience with ASP.NET view state management, form validation controls and .NET controls is required
- Proven track record in taking projects through the Software Development Life Cycle.
- Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps and SOA
- Exposure to – Message Queuing (RabbitMQ or other), Amazon native cloud services (e.g. EKS), Unit Testing, Code Coverage, Code Metric, Containers, AWS CI/CD, Delphi, MySQL, ELK Stack, New Relic
- Exposure to retail/ fintech/ logistics is advantageous
This is an urgent position to be filled and applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible!
Desired Skills:
- Microservices
- RESTful API’s
- Dotnet
- Software Developer
- Dotnet Developer
- .Net Developer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Group Life
- Performance Bonus