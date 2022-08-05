Software Engineer – DotNet

An opportunity for an experienced DotNet Developer /Engineer with at least 3 years exp at Intermediete level, to work on large scaled projects within the Retail, Financial Services and Mobile Network sector in a DevOps enviroment. Join a powerful, dynamic, strong team In providing solutions that really count.

National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree with Information Technology or Computer Science

Minimum of 6 years+ working experience as a C# .Net Framework developer with 3 years min at intermediete level with.

Must have working experience with the following technologies; user controls and web parts, WCF and ASMX web service, jQuery/ Javascript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Visual Studio, Web Essentials OO/ SOLID. Git, Microservices

web service, Proven experience with ASP.NET view state management, form validation controls and .NET controls is required

Proven track record in taking projects through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps and SOA

Exposure to – Message Queuing (RabbitMQ or other), Amazon native cloud services (e.g. EKS), Unit Testing, Code Coverage, Code Metric, Containers, AWS CI/CD, Delphi, MySQL, ELK Stack, New Relic

This is an urgent position to be filled and applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible!

Desired Skills:

Microservices

RESTful API’s

Dotnet

Software Developer

Dotnet Developer

.Net Developer

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Group Life

Performance Bonus

