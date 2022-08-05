Software Engineer Lead – Data at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic and multi-skilled individual who is passionate about technology is sought by a growing Independent Asset Management Firm to be its next Software Engineer Lead (Data) whose core role will be to lead the development effort of the Benchmark Master Product team. You will also be responsible for the delivery of Core Data products through the acquisition, ingestion, transformation and curation of data from several internal and external sources. The role will best be suited to a Full Stack Dev Lead with experience with Object-Oriented Programming (C#, Java, Python – 5 years exp), Azure cloud technologies (Data Factory Pipelines, Event Grids, Functions) and API Development and Management. You will also likely have experience across different industries although previous Asset Management experience, especially with Index and Benchmark data will be highly advantageous. Your tech tools should also include REST & GraphQL and you should be comfortable working with API constructs and have experience implementing Test-Driven Development approach and Continuous Testing.

DUTIES:

Deliver solutions within the Benchmark Master Product area.

Be hands-on; this is an active Development role.

Lead the growth and development of other Software Engineers in the Data Technology team, specifically in Cape Town.

Build relationships within technology and across the wider business through delivery.

Work in a rapid proof-of-concept style, engage stakeholders and adopt a fail-fast approach.

Multi-task – Data Technology is a dynamic environment; a flexible, can-do attitude always yields results.

Collaborate with the other Engineering Leads and Product Owners to execute the IT strategy.

Develop to house standards; ensure code is clear, functional, and easy to support and that designs make sense in the wider IT arena.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Preferred candidate will likely be educated to BSc Honours Degree Level in Mathematical, Computing or Engineering.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years actively working with programming languages such as C#, Java, Python.

Working with APIs (REST, GraphQL and equivalents).

Database design knowledge and the ability to solve data problems using established techniques.

Comfortable working with environment programming & with API constructs.

Implementing automated Test-Driven Development approach and Continuous Testing.

Experience of good Software Engineering practices and working within a DevOps framework.

Flexible in working hours including occasional weekend work, as projects and maintenance require.

Advantageous –

Strong experience with technologies and methodologies used to support data-centric processes and applications, such as ETL, ELT, Data Vault (2.0), Pipelines, Data Lakes and Warehouses, etc.

Experience of Azure is highly desirable, as they design and develop cloud-based solutions using services like Synapse, Event Grid, Data Factory, Spark Pools, Functions, Logic Apps etc.

Experience working with a variety of database technology such as SQL, NoSQL, file storage. Additionally, database design knowledge & ability to solve data problems using established techniques.

Source control and automation tools like GitHub and Wherescape.

Scrum or Kanban.

Prior knowledge of Asset Management industry, especially relating to Index and Benchmark data processes.

ATTRIBUTES:

Demonstrated leadership capability, with ability to motivate other team members.

Willing to share knowledge and coach other team members, as well as learn from them.

Strong collaboration ethic, with ability to work in teams from cross-functional disciplines.

Positive and flexible attitude to work.

Good time management skills.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills – both verbal and written.

Able to multi-task; work to tight deadlines and able to cope under pressure.

Attention to detail and high level of accuracy.

Strong problem-solving ability, a logical thinker and numerate.

Self-starter (i.e., don’t expect to be task driven).

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.

