Solar PV Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

You want to be part of the solution to our load shedding problem!

Is this you?

You love project management and ensuring that your projects run smoothly from conception to handover. Your clients are the most important people to you and you LOVE maintaining excellent client relationships, but you do this easily because you are a fantastic communicator. You are passionate about the renewable energy industry and don’t mind going beyond what is expected to ensure a quality service. You are indeed an ambitious and mindful individual.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

First and foremost you make sure that your client is happy and updated and you love this because great client relationships is your passion. In addition to this you are responsible to drive all project development, procurement, construction and commissioning phases of a project. You will also be tasked with all project budget and planning responsibilities that will be tracked and communicated with internal management and the client on an ongoing basis. Continual visibility into latest technological and product developments must be monitored to ensure the best solution can be offered to the client.

You will also assisting with the design of solar PV energy systems and assist with any operations and maintenance issues on all sites under SLA as well as ensuring all ISO9001 and ISO25001 compliances are met during construction.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be part of a growing and leading renewables company that is growing from strength to strength. The culture is fast-paced and down to earth and you will be working alongside like-minded people with a passion for renewables.

What you’ll need

Ideally you have an electrical, electro-mechanical or mechatronics qualification and you are eligible to register with ECSA. You have at least 1 year project management experience and have managed budgets and construction schedules. You will travel and go to site and this will be on a regular basis so please only apply if you can accommodate travelling. You are an excellent communicator and people’s person; articulate in your written and spoken communication (English & Afrikaans, a third language will be beneficial).

What’s in it for you

You will be part of a strong, growing and stable company and an industry that is on the rise in South Africa. You will be part of a team that is like-minded and works towards the greater goal for the company and environment. You receive a competitive salary, daily allowances when on site and you can build up special leave to ensure you get enough time with your family and to rest should you be away for longer projects.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Lisa-Mari or send your CV

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

People Skills

Problem Solving

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

Engineering Council of South Africa

