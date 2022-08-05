System Administrator at Transaction Capital Recoveries – Gauteng Hyde Park

Aug 5, 2022

We are a JSE-listed company looking for a System Administrator to support and maintain new and existing server infrastructure and software services.

Key Performance Areas

  • Support all server infrastructure and applications for the different server environments.
  • Support cloud platforms including but not limited to Office 365, Microsoft mobility and security stack, and Microsoft hosted infrastructure and application platforms.
  • Assist in the design, build and deployment of Microsoft cloud security solutions.
  • Research and recommend, enhancements to the security posture of the operational environment, based on leading industry practices.
  • Implement security controls and threat protection, manage identity and access, and protect data, applications, and networks using Microsoft Cloud Security tools.
  • Provide second- and third-line technical support to IT staff and service desk.
  • Perform application deployment, service upgrades and patch management for all environments.
  • Monitor service availability and troubleshoot system issues to support the ICT hosting environment and general operations within the company
  • Support and maintain the Business continuity and recovery environments
  • Create clear and concise documentation to formalise work stream processes.
  • Comply with all relevant policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines
  • Contribute and complete IT Operational projects as needed
  • Document issues & track progress in ticketing system
  • Maintain system performance by performing system monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning
  • Daily service availability monitoring for availability and performance monitoring.

Behavioural competencies

  • Customer Service – Takes personal responsibility for correcting customer service problems.
  • Flexibility
  • Changes his/her perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit a specific
    situation to get a job done and/or meet company goals
  • Impact and Influence – Adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest or level of others
  • Organisational Commitment – Acts to support the organisation’s mission and goals
  • Commitment to professional learning – Finds out and permanently scans what the latest trends are in the local market (what other organisations’ practices are, new technologies, etc.)
  • Teamwork – Publicly credits others who have performed well
  • Analytical thinking – Makes multiple causal links: several potential causes of events,
    several consequences of actions, or multiple-part chains of events (A leads to B leads to C leads to D)
  • Achievement Orientation – Makes specific changes within the work system or in own work methods to improve performance
  • Initiative
  • Demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables involved, to ensure that critical opportunities for the Centre are not missed.
  • Tenacity
  • Anticipates and takes action to create an opportunity or avoid future crisis, looking ahead within a three-month time frame.

Minimum requirements: (Qualifications and Experience)

  • IT relevant qualification
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in IT systems and/or infrastructure, supporting security solutions.
  • Min 2 years’ experience in supporting Microsoft 365 and related services.

Please note:
Thursday 11 August 2022 (Closing date).

Desired Skills:

  • System administration
  • Infrastructure Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

