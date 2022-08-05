System Administrator at Transaction Capital Recoveries

We are a JSE-listed company looking for a System Administrator to support and maintain new and existing server infrastructure and software services.

Key Performance Areas

Support all server infrastructure and applications for the different server environments.

Support cloud platforms including but not limited to Office 365, Microsoft mobility and security stack, and Microsoft hosted infrastructure and application platforms.

Assist in the design, build and deployment of Microsoft cloud security solutions.

Research and recommend, enhancements to the security posture of the operational environment, based on leading industry practices.

Implement security controls and threat protection, manage identity and access, and protect data, applications, and networks using Microsoft Cloud Security tools.

Provide second- and third-line technical support to IT staff and service desk.

Perform application deployment, service upgrades and patch management for all environments.

Monitor service availability and troubleshoot system issues to support the ICT hosting environment and general operations within the company

Support and maintain the Business continuity and recovery environments

Create clear and concise documentation to formalise work stream processes.

Comply with all relevant policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines

Contribute and complete IT Operational projects as needed

Document issues & track progress in ticketing system

Maintain system performance by performing system monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning

Daily service availability monitoring for availability and performance monitoring.

Behavioural competencies

Customer Service – Takes personal responsibility for correcting customer service problems.

Flexibility

Changes his/her perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit a specific

situation to get a job done and/or meet company goals

Impact and Influence – Adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest or level of others

Organisational Commitment – Acts to support the organisation’s mission and goals

Commitment to professional learning – Finds out and permanently scans what the latest trends are in the local market (what other organisations’ practices are, new technologies, etc.)

Teamwork – Publicly credits others who have performed well

Analytical thinking – Makes multiple causal links: several potential causes of events,

several consequences of actions, or multiple-part chains of events (A leads to B leads to C leads to D)

Achievement Orientation – Makes specific changes within the work system or in own work methods to improve performance

Initiative

Demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables involved, to ensure that critical opportunities for the Centre are not missed.

Tenacity

Anticipates and takes action to create an opportunity or avoid future crisis, looking ahead within a three-month time frame.

Minimum requirements: (Qualifications and Experience)

IT relevant qualification

Minimum 3 years’ experience in IT systems and/or infrastructure, supporting security solutions.

Min 2 years’ experience in supporting Microsoft 365 and related services.

Please note:

Thursday 11 August 2022 (Closing date).

Desired Skills:

System administration

Infrastructure Administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

