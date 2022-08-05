Systems Analyst at Transaction Capital Recoveries

Aug 5, 2022

We are a JSE-listed company looking for a Systems Analyst to plan and control the computer system analysis and development for assigned area; serve as Project Leader on major projects; confer with and advise use departments; evaluate user requests and needs, estimate cost and time of implementation and recommend program methodology to be followed, assuring programming compliance with established documentation standards; provide technical guidance and recommendations concerning existing computer programs and systems.

Key Performance Areas

  • Plan and control the computer system analysis and development for assigned area; confer with and advise use departments; evaluate user requests and needs, estimate cost and time of implementation.
  • Serve as Project Leader on major projects; evaluate project requirements and time lines; provide guidance and direction to assigned personnel and coordinate project phases.
  • Assist in system studies in programming for various applications; recommend program methodology to be followed, assuring programming compliance with established documentation standards.
  • Analyse problems outlined by users and potential users of data processing; study existing systems and procedures and the introduction of potential data processing systems.
  • Develop detailed data flow charts of existing system, documenting the work process according to installation standards; assist with the development of system objectives and comprehensive plans to organize work methodology; establish controls to assure desired output in new and modified applications.
  • Assist department staff by advising on applications development and the best approach to system design relative to software capabilities and hardware features; review or determine application proposals and requirements as required.
  • Provide technical support, assistance and information to users; train users in system operations as necessary; coordinate communication and activities with users to review and analyse user problems and needs; provide work direction to assigned programmers.
  • Compile information and data and prepare various reports related to computer systems and functions; document system software and hardware as necessary.
  • Perform other duties as assigned.
  • Maintain regular attendance.

Knowledge and Abilities
Knowledge of:

  • Advanced principles and techniques of systems analysis, design and programming.
  • Advanced principles of internal system maintenance.
  • Analysis project coordination requirements.
  • Database structures, on-line applications and system capabilities of the District.
  • Database telecommunications design.
  • Programming languages such as COBOL and Job control language concepts.
  • Principles and concepts involved in computer programming and maintenance.
  • Structured programming practices and techniques.
  • Programming and computer operation documentation.
  • Interpersonal skills using tact, patience and courtesy.
  • Technical aspects of field of specialty.

Ability to:

  • Coordinate, oversee, analyse and maintain computer systems.
  • Direct and coordinate major analysis and programming projects.
  • Provide technical guidance and recommendations concerning existing computer programs and systems.
  • Apply principles and techniques of computer programming to specific problems and processes.
  • Research, analyse and recommend new system software and hardware.
  • Write or modify programs to meet user needs.
  • Code data into machine language.
  • Initiate procedural modifications.
  • Demonstrate proficiency in appropriate program languages.
  • Anticipate system space capacity requirements.
  • Provide assistance to other data processing personnel regarding technical problems.

Minimum requirements: (Qualifications and Experience)

  • Grade 12
  • Certificate/Diploma in Computer and Information Science or Relevant
  • 2 – 5 years’ experience in system design and programming
  • 2 – 5 years’ experience using statistical and analytical programs

Please note:
Thursday 11 August 2022 (Closing date).

Desired Skills:

  • System Analysis
  • Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

