Systems Analyst at Transaction Capital Recoveries

We are a JSE-listed company looking for a Systems Analyst to plan and control the computer system analysis and development for assigned area; serve as Project Leader on major projects; confer with and advise use departments; evaluate user requests and needs, estimate cost and time of implementation and recommend program methodology to be followed, assuring programming compliance with established documentation standards; provide technical guidance and recommendations concerning existing computer programs and systems.
Key Performance Areas
- Plan and control the computer system analysis and development for assigned area; confer with and advise use departments; evaluate user requests and needs, estimate cost and time of implementation.
- Serve as Project Leader on major projects; evaluate project requirements and time lines; provide guidance and direction to assigned personnel and coordinate project phases.
- Assist in system studies in programming for various applications; recommend program methodology to be followed, assuring programming compliance with established documentation standards.
- Analyse problems outlined by users and potential users of data processing; study existing systems and procedures and the introduction of potential data processing systems.
- Develop detailed data flow charts of existing system, documenting the work process according to installation standards; assist with the development of system objectives and comprehensive plans to organize work methodology; establish controls to assure desired output in new and modified applications.
- Assist department staff by advising on applications development and the best approach to system design relative to software capabilities and hardware features; review or determine application proposals and requirements as required.
- Provide technical support, assistance and information to users; train users in system operations as necessary; coordinate communication and activities with users to review and analyse user problems and needs; provide work direction to assigned programmers.
- Compile information and data and prepare various reports related to computer systems and functions; document system software and hardware as necessary.
- Perform other duties as assigned.
- Maintain regular attendance.
Knowledge and Abilities
Knowledge of:
- Advanced principles and techniques of systems analysis, design and programming.
- Advanced principles of internal system maintenance.
- Analysis project coordination requirements.
- Database structures, on-line applications and system capabilities of the District.
- Database telecommunications design.
- Programming languages such as COBOL and Job control language concepts.
- Principles and concepts involved in computer programming and maintenance.
- Structured programming practices and techniques.
- Programming and computer operation documentation.
- Interpersonal skills using tact, patience and courtesy.
- Technical aspects of field of specialty.
Ability to:
- Coordinate, oversee, analyse and maintain computer systems.
- Direct and coordinate major analysis and programming projects.
- Provide technical guidance and recommendations concerning existing computer programs and systems.
- Apply principles and techniques of computer programming to specific problems and processes.
- Research, analyse and recommend new system software and hardware.
- Write or modify programs to meet user needs.
- Code data into machine language.
- Initiate procedural modifications.
- Demonstrate proficiency in appropriate program languages.
- Anticipate system space capacity requirements.
- Provide assistance to other data processing personnel regarding technical problems.
Minimum requirements: (Qualifications and Experience)
- Grade 12
- Certificate/Diploma in Computer and Information Science or Relevant
- 2 – 5 years’ experience in system design and programming
- 2 – 5 years’ experience using statistical and analytical programs
Please note:
Thursday 11 August 2022 (Closing date).
Desired Skills:
- System Analysis
- Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree