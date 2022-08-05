Systems Analyst at Transaction Capital Recoveries

We are a JSE-listed company looking for a Systems Analyst to plan and control the computer system analysis and development for assigned area; serve as Project Leader on major projects; confer with and advise use departments; evaluate user requests and needs, estimate cost and time of implementation and recommend program methodology to be followed, assuring programming compliance with established documentation standards; provide technical guidance and recommendations concerning existing computer programs and systems.

Key Performance Areas

Plan and control the computer system analysis and development for assigned area; confer with and advise use departments; evaluate user requests and needs, estimate cost and time of implementation.

Serve as Project Leader on major projects; evaluate project requirements and time lines; provide guidance and direction to assigned personnel and coordinate project phases.

Assist in system studies in programming for various applications; recommend program methodology to be followed, assuring programming compliance with established documentation standards.

Analyse problems outlined by users and potential users of data processing; study existing systems and procedures and the introduction of potential data processing systems.

Develop detailed data flow charts of existing system, documenting the work process according to installation standards; assist with the development of system objectives and comprehensive plans to organize work methodology; establish controls to assure desired output in new and modified applications.

Assist department staff by advising on applications development and the best approach to system design relative to software capabilities and hardware features; review or determine application proposals and requirements as required.

Provide technical support, assistance and information to users; train users in system operations as necessary; coordinate communication and activities with users to review and analyse user problems and needs; provide work direction to assigned programmers.

Compile information and data and prepare various reports related to computer systems and functions; document system software and hardware as necessary.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Maintain regular attendance.

Knowledge and Abilities

Knowledge of:

Advanced principles and techniques of systems analysis, design and programming.

Advanced principles of internal system maintenance.

Analysis project coordination requirements.

Database structures, on-line applications and system capabilities of the District.

Database telecommunications design.

Programming languages such as COBOL and Job control language concepts.

Principles and concepts involved in computer programming and maintenance.

Structured programming practices and techniques.

Programming and computer operation documentation.

Interpersonal skills using tact, patience and courtesy.

Technical aspects of field of specialty.

Ability to:

Coordinate, oversee, analyse and maintain computer systems.

Direct and coordinate major analysis and programming projects.

Provide technical guidance and recommendations concerning existing computer programs and systems.

Apply principles and techniques of computer programming to specific problems and processes.

Research, analyse and recommend new system software and hardware.

Write or modify programs to meet user needs.

Code data into machine language.

Initiate procedural modifications.

Demonstrate proficiency in appropriate program languages.

Anticipate system space capacity requirements.

Provide assistance to other data processing personnel regarding technical problems.

Minimum requirements: (Qualifications and Experience)

Grade 12

Certificate/Diploma in Computer and Information Science or Relevant

2 – 5 years’ experience in system design and programming

2 – 5 years’ experience using statistical and analytical programs

Please note:

Thursday 11 August 2022 (Closing date).

Desired Skills:

System Analysis

Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

