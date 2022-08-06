Enterprise Architect

Leading Group based in the Netherlands are seeking an Enterise Architect to join their growing team. The role will be completed remotely initially with the opportunity to relocate to the Netherlands. Afrikaans is an essential requirement for the role

As Enterprise Architect, you will assess the main choices that need to be made and describe them in the form of models, guidelines and architecture principles.

You draft architectural designs and provide direction to teams (where necessary) in translating the strategy into change programs and projects. The work involved in these will then be defined. You will supervise the process, ensuring all relevant teams are fully involved in the plans. You will also take account of infrastructure sustainability in your technical solutions and in your advice to the customer, you can guarantee that the technical solutions are shaped by the requirements set.

What will your job entail?

Taking responsibility for translating our customers’ expectations into a high-level design in the field of networks, data centers and/or cloud environments.

Engaging with a range of partners at C-level in order to create support for the application or implementation of various products and services within the customer environment.

Assessing the technical possibilities for the customer based on the available budget in order to shape processes.

Configuring the delivery of the new IT infrastructure together with all stakeholders. In this process, you will have all of the YaWorks resources at your disposal.

Who are you?

You are someone who can engage highly successfully with different types of people. Thanks to your strong personality, you can initiate change without evoking opposition. You are alert, a good listener and can connect people and enjoy effectively conveying your knowledge to others.

You have five to ten years’ experience as an Architect, Senior Designer or Lead Consultant.

You have experience of products from various vendors, e.g. Cisco, Juniper, Microsoft, VMware, etc.

You enjoy working according to the TOGAF system (or similar) and have a solid technical background.

You have gained work experience within Enterprise environments (500- 5000 employees).

You have a degree from a university (WO)/university of applied sciences (HBO) in a technical subject with a strong IT component.

You like to work as part of dynamic (customer) environments.

Desired Skills:

Enterprise Architect

TOGAF

Cisco

VMWare

Juniper

Microsoft

Cloud

Networks

Infrastructure

Data Centre

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position