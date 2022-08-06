Full Stack Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The position reports to the Engineering Manager
Your mission, should you choose to accept it:
- Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience
- Architect and design solutions with fellow team members
- Researching how solutions are being implemented locally and internationally
- Applying creative problem solving to develop solutions
- Adopt automated and manual test strategies to ensure product quality
- Learn and grow from working with great colleagues and taking on challenges
- Help our team grow from your expertise, experience, and perspectives
- Making [URL Removed] the best place to shop Making [URL Removed] the best place to work
The skills we need:
- Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
- Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
- Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
- Solid quantitative skills
- Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people
- Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
- Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing
- Understanding of microservice architectures
- Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform services and infrastructure
- Understanding of data security principles
- Great organizational and time management skills
Qualifications & Experience:
- Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or equivalent experience
- 5+ years of relevant work experience
- Solid web and frontend development experience including knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript and related libraries (React, Angular, Backbone)
- RESTful, MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQL experience in a high-load environment
- A thorough understanding of software engineering practices and best practices, including Agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs, and development and testing tools
- An understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practices
- Experience with building Restful API web services
- Experience with CI/CD and software version control systems
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- API
- RESTful