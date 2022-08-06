Full Stack Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The position reports to the Engineering Manager

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

Architect and design solutions with fellow team members

Researching how solutions are being implemented locally and internationally

Applying creative problem solving to develop solutions

Adopt automated and manual test strategies to ensure product quality

Learn and grow from working with great colleagues and taking on challenges

Help our team grow from your expertise, experience, and perspectives

Making [URL Removed] the best place to shop Making [URL Removed] the best place to work

The skills we need:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

Solid quantitative skills

Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people

Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Understanding of microservice architectures

Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform services and infrastructure

Understanding of data security principles

Great organizational and time management skills

Qualifications & Experience:

Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or equivalent experience

5+ years of relevant work experience

Solid web and frontend development experience including knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript and related libraries (React, Angular, Backbone)

RESTful, MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQL experience in a high-load environment

A thorough understanding of software engineering practices and best practices, including Agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs, and development and testing tools

An understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practices

Experience with building Restful API web services

Experience with CI/CD and software version control systems

Desired Skills:

