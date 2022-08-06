IT Network Technician –

Leading Group based in the Netherlands are seeking an IT Network Consultant to join their growing team. The role will be completed remotely initially with the opportunity to relocate to the Netherlands. Afrikaans is an essential requirement for the role

As a Network Consultant, you will realize our customers’ digital ambitions by designing and building a smart digital infrastructure.

You will bridge the gap between the business and technology, applying both your knowledge and interpersonal skills in advising our customers on issues relating to organizational and digital infrastructure. You are good with people and can happily move between different teams, with a can-do attitude that ensures you can always devise and implement suitable solutions for the challenges you encounter.

What will your job entail?

Realizing designs and implementations on behalf of various major customers in the Top 500.

Analyzing possibilities, in accordance with customer wishes.

Implementing major migrations together with our specialists.

Advising our customers on the provisioning of sustainable technology solutions.

Who are you?

You have a passion for technology and you like to pass it on to others. You are adept at devising suitable solutions to problems and like to share these with the people around you. You are good with people and can effectively involve them in your activities.

You have approximately five years’ experience as a specialist in the domain of infrastructure and networking.

You have worked with a variety of vendors, preferably Cisco, Juniper and/or Huawei.

You have a degree from a university (WO)/university of applied sciences (HBO) or equivalent. You like to work as part of dynamic (customer) environments.

You are solution-oriented and you like to collaborate.

Desired Skills:

Cisco

Juniper

Microsoft

Cloud

Networks

Infrastructure

Data Centre

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

