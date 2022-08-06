MySQL/Postgres DBA

WORK FROM HOME
This position reports to the Data Platform Team Lead
Your mission, should you choose to accept it:
- Develop and support multiple MySQL and Postgres database instances, including cloud based solutions
- Manage database capacity and usage, and able to highlight trends and future requirements
- Monitor and optimise database performance
- Develop, manage and improve high-availability solutions including Disaster Recovery
- Develop backup and recovery procedures
- Develop and support database replication
- Work with team mates to improve processes and standards
- Support the creation and maintenance of development and test database environments
- Management of database script review, improvement and approval process
- Be on-call for after-hours support as part of rotation in team
The skills we need:
- Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
- Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
- Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
- Solid quantitative skills
- Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people
- Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
- Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing
- Able to function with minimal supervision, drive own initiatives
- Forward thinking with the ability to be innovative and drive initiatives
Qualifications & Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree, with a major in a quantitative subject and a minimum of 3 years of experience in an analytical role (e.g. in e-commerce, consulting, engineering) is required.
- In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree (with a major in a quantitative subject), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years of experience in an analytical role (e.g. in e-commerce, consulting, engineering).
- Demonstrated experience with relational database physical design
- A thorough understanding of database principles
- Experience with open source relational database systems (MySQL, PostgreSQL)
- CloudSQL/RDS will be beneficial
- Experience in Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Storage, Security)
- Solid understanding of virtualization, cloud computing, containers (GCP/AWS preferably)
- Experience with monitoring tools like Prometheus, OpsGenie, and Percona will be beneficial
- Practical experience working with other database systems like BigQuery, Redis and ElasticSearch will be beneficial
- Experience with Data Warehousing, Data Lakes, Lambda/Kappa architectures will be beneficial
Desired Skills:
- MySQL
- Postgres
- cloud