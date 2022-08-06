Technical Product Manager

Aug 6, 2022

The Ideal Candidate

The successful incumbent will work on improving the customer journey by relying on data analytics, feature experimentation, and a thorough understanding of building a world-leading EdTech product.

To excel in this role, you should embody effective time and task management skills (for you and your team), and be a natural leader who can break down concepts into clear, operationalisable segments, and delegate accordingly. You will work with a skilled cross-functional team, as well as collaborate with our Senior Management Team, to ensure that our products continuously evolve in line with the company’s strategic vision and goals.

Responsibilities

  • Create and maintain a product roadmap based on the product strategy and company vision.
  • Translate product strategy into detailed requirements and briefs for the development team.
  • Scope and prioritise activities based on business and customer impact.
  • Work with internal teams to design and implement features.
  • Work with the product team to research, prototype, test and validate ideas.
  • Work with the Marketing team to roll-out and communicate product changes to customers.
  • Continuously monitor the effectiveness of product changes and recommend improvements.
  • Act as a product evangelist to build awareness and understanding, as well as be available to the team to answer questions and provide clarity on decisions.
  • Help facilitate growth by optimising all parts of the Customer Onboarding Funnel.
  • Understand our customers through analysis, research, and direct interaction.
  • Delegate and coordinate work to execute on our product roadmap between multiple teams.
  • Specifying market requirements for current and future features by conducting market research.
  • Management of development for new features.
  • Work with internal teams (Development, Sales, Accounts, Content, Support and General Management) to support and extend the product.
  • Feature documentation.
  • Product Acceptance Testing.
  • Test case software management, including writing of relevant test cases.

Requirements:
Minimum

  • Minimum 3 years relevant experience as a Technical Product Manager or Product Owner.
  • Knowledge of Design Thinking and product validation procedures.
  • Excellent prioritisation and time-management skills.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to drive teamwork in achieving solutions and ensuring clarity in expectations.
  • Creative, solution-driven mindset.
  • High attention to detail.
  • Ability to work in a deadline driven, high pressure environment.

Preferred

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Product Management.
  • Technical qualifications (Coding / IT / Computer Science).
  • Experience in a high-growth startup environment.
  • Prior experience in EdTech/Education.

Desired Skills:

  • product manager
  • user experience

