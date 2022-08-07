ENTERPRISE SECURITY ARCHITECT

ENTERPRISE SECURITY ARCHITECT – ITIL & COBIT is MANDATORY

Cybersecurity certification: ISO 27001, CRISC, CISSP & CEH

CLOSING DATE 16 AUGUST 2022

LOCATION Johannesburg

POSITION TYPE Permanent

SALARY R1 000 000 per annum

TO APPLY:

Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ / ENTERPRISE SECURITY ARCHITECT

CONTACT:

For email address contact the Cell phone number listed in the REF above via WHATSAPP CALLS AND MESSAGES ONLY.

CORE DESCRIPTION

The role is required to assist in the development of a security architecture capability that will continue to mature to address the complex security problems in systems,people and processes including those that emerge in digital business transformation. It incorporates planning and designing the company’s processes,Information and Technology components to interact harmoniously while aligned with business requirements to maintain a state of “managed-security-related risk”. Agilityin learning core skills and emerging skills based on unique circumstances within the organisation. The Enterprise Security Architect will supervise third-party serviceproviders and internal security teams.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelors Degree/National Diploma in IT or equivalent IT related Degree or Diploma.

ITIL & COBIT is MANDATORY for this role

Cybersecurity certification: ISO 27001, CRISC, CISSP & CEH highly recommended.

EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 8 years cybersecurity related experience.

Experience in security architecture methodologies, tools and enablers.

Hands-on experience with implementation and monitoring of various IT Security solutions.

Excellent understanding of IT operational processes and controls including projectsdeployment.

Excellent understanding of regulatory requirements facing the IT environment (PCI

DSS, POPIA, GDPR).

Must be persuasive and be able to communicate cybersecurity related concepts to abroad range of technical and non-technical staff.

Be able to map business needs to technology solutions.

Solid understanding of security risks and preventative controls.

Understand IaaS/PaaS/SaaS security deployments; native cloud security tools;

CASB/CSPM/CWPP capabilities.

COMPETENCIES /SKILLS

Successful leader traits

Problem solving skills with the ability to interpret and analyse data

Ability to explore and learn new technology and processes

Have emotional resilience

Be able to manage relationships

Be able to handle conflict

Take initiatives in solving problems

Embrace diversity and collaboration

Security Frameworks, Standards and Best Practices:

ISO 27001 and ISAE 3402 SOC 2

PCI DSS

NIST SP 800-53

CIS or DISA benchmarks

Microsoft Cloud Adoption framework

Microsoft Cybersecurity Reference Architecture

Familiar with security architecture methodologies and frameworks (e.g. SABSA,TOGAF E-OSA0

Experienced in multiple domains of cybersecurity.

Be open-minded to new ways of doing things

Experience in the development and usage of Technology Patterns / Models to achieve business outcomes.

Recognised subject matter expert

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

Architecture and strategy

Understand how business architecture shapes and defines the technical security

architecture.

Improve the security methods and practices that influence the architecture anddesign of the company’s processes and technology deployments.

Risk Management- master data centric risk management and data flow maps;ongoing assessments on the company’s environments (both on-prem and cloudbased) to ensure risk is mitigated effectively.

Security Architecture Methods-be familiar with security architecture methodologies and frameworks (e.g. SABSA, TOGAF E-OSA, NIST CSF).

Security Frameworks, Standards & Best Practices.

Understand necessary interactions across both formal activities and more informal communications.

Leadership

Influence how the business will adopt security.

Use business relationship management to interact and work with relevant stakeholders to ensure that their needs are addressed by the security architecture.

Strategic Planning.

Relationship Management.

Political Navigation.

Privacy Advocacy

Be aware of and having a data inventory of all private data stored in company systems.

Know what data protection mechanism have been deployed to protect private data.

Know expectations set by compliance and risk teams for the processing and storage of private data.

Know legal limitations placed on data in cloud such as residency and sovereignty limitations.

Understand how privacy is handled by the company’s contractual arrangements with service providers.

Technical

Understanding of a broad technological security architecture.

Identity and Access Management including ecommerce systems.

Privileged Access Management.

Network and processes design.

Secure application development.

Standards and security baselines configurations.

Data Protection initiatives including cloud applications and infrastructure.

Matured understanding of Cryptography.

Tech Security Deployments.

Operational

Improve technologies that influence how IT operates in a secure manner.

Mature understanding of Infrastructure tools.

Monitoring & Compliance Tools.

Network security services including Security Operations activities.

Cloud Security management and controls implementation.

Physical security technology.

Assuring protection of types of business information.

Assuring integrity of business processes.

Protecting communications and information flow within the business.

Ability to meet regulatory and legal obligations.

Service Delivery

Provide third line support to users with any Information Security related queries within the SLA time frame.

Overseeing and providing advanced support on open issues (e.g. customer logged tickets, incidents, projects etc.).

Assist in incident response for any breaches, intrusions, or theft.

Coach and guide team members regarding security activities.

Assist the end-user, and IT in requesting security variances and implementation of subsequent configuration change requests

Adhoc

.

– Recommend best security practices to achieve business objectives, advises on risk assumptions for any variances granted, and provides alternatives to achieve desired end results.

– Research, identify and recommend improvement to capabilities and maturity of threat and vulnerability management strategy, policy, standards, processes,procedures and tools in order to deliver value to the business.

– Maintain system documentation and configuration data for regulatory and audit purposes.

– Assist in the management and optimisation of Security Operations Centre for detection, prevention protection and response on cyber attacks.

