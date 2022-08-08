Application Architect at Tipp Focus Resourcing

Job Description

Primary responsibilities and specific duties will include the following:

Define the current application architecture and identify issues within it.

Recommend, develop, and maintain various Deeds Registration Application Architecture blueprints

Ensure application architecture is aligned with other architecture domain in support of the business strategy and Deeds Registration’s programme plan.

Provide guidance and recommendations to Architecture and Planning directorate on proposed improvement to existing application landscape.

Refine and/or redesign application architecture to be more cost effective, including the optimal selection of technologies, practices and

skills for application delivery

Recommend, develop and implement various activities related to the design, development and maintenance of the Architecture

Manage JAD sessions and interviews to define application architecture.

Identify and recommend appropriate technologies that offer best ROI in line with Deeds Registration’s EA, Business Functional and Nonfunctional.

Conducts meetings related to the designated project(s)/programmes to align the application architecture in line with the defined architecture roadmap.

Monitor industry and Communities of Practices to stay abreast with Architecture developments.

Ensure application design(s) meets the business service level agreements (SLA’S) or product acceptance criteria for availability and performance.

Liaise and build relationship with internal and external clients

Develop and define the high-level application architecture requirements to

facilitate execution of the Deeds Registration strategy.

Co-ordinate and ensure harmonious working relationships among relevant

application development stakeholders.

Setup and manage the development teams.

Document and improve architectural approaches, service design, and

development processes and approaches.

Develop and maintain technical documentation of existing and new applications.

Promote knowledge sharing of application landscape through trainings and workshop on applications to stakeholders and peers.

Ensure continuous improvement of application architecture development and management process.

Contribute to the improvement of application development and maintenance process.

Requirements:

Qualifications/Certification and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science.

5 years’ relevant experience working in IT environment.

Knowledge of TOGAF and GWEA Framework.

Progressive experience as a senior developer in large IT projects including support.

Prior project architect and/or team lead experience.

Database experience with Oracle, MS SQL Server.

Experience with full Oracle technology stack.

Development experience using CSS and XSLT.

Experience with SOAP/XML and REST APIs.

Experience with JavaScript

Desired Skills:

Application Architect

Javascript

TOGAF

Oracle

MS SQL Server

GWEA Framework

