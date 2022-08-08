Application Architect at Tipp Focus Resourcing

Job Description
Primary responsibilities and specific duties will include the following:
Define the current application architecture and identify issues within it.
- Recommend, develop, and maintain various Deeds Registration Application Architecture blueprints
- Ensure application architecture is aligned with other architecture domain in support of the business strategy and Deeds Registration’s programme plan.
- Provide guidance and recommendations to Architecture and Planning directorate on proposed improvement to existing application landscape.
Refine and/or redesign application architecture to be more cost effective, including the optimal selection of technologies, practices and
skills for application delivery
- Recommend, develop and implement various activities related to the design, development and maintenance of the Architecture
- Manage JAD sessions and interviews to define application architecture.
- Identify and recommend appropriate technologies that offer best ROI in line with Deeds Registration’s EA, Business Functional and Nonfunctional.
- Conducts meetings related to the designated project(s)/programmes to align the application architecture in line with the defined architecture roadmap.
- Monitor industry and Communities of Practices to stay abreast with Architecture developments.
Ensure application design(s) meets the business service level agreements (SLA’S) or product acceptance criteria for availability and performance.
- Liaise and build relationship with internal and external clients
- Develop and define the high-level application architecture requirements to
facilitate execution of the Deeds Registration strategy.
- Co-ordinate and ensure harmonious working relationships among relevant
application development stakeholders.
- Setup and manage the development teams.
Document and improve architectural approaches, service design, and
development processes and approaches.
- Develop and maintain technical documentation of existing and new applications.
- Promote knowledge sharing of application landscape through trainings and workshop on applications to stakeholders and peers.
- Ensure continuous improvement of application architecture development and management process.
- Contribute to the improvement of application development and maintenance process.
Requirements:
Qualifications/Certification and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science.
- 5 years’ relevant experience working in IT environment.
- Knowledge of TOGAF and GWEA Framework.
- Progressive experience as a senior developer in large IT projects including support.
- Prior project architect and/or team lead experience.
- Database experience with Oracle, MS SQL Server.
- Experience with full Oracle technology stack.
- Development experience using CSS and XSLT.
- Experience with SOAP/XML and REST APIs.
- Experience with JavaScript
Desired Skills:
- Application Architect
- Javascript
- TOGAF
- Oracle
- MS SQL Server
- GWEA Framework