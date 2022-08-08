BA / Project Manager / Android Developer/ Programmer – Centurion at Fourier Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Well Known It Company in Centurion Seeks BA / Project Manager / Android Developer/ Programmer

BA / Project Manager / Android Developer/ Programmer – Centurion – Hybrid Working

The person must have a strong technical background, although not able to program themselves, can relate between business and technical.

• The technical background mainly in the dotnet bypass with SQL Server Database

• Any Android App related background will be an asset.

Strong Project management side around the management of an IT Project and the project finances and deliverables.

Business Analyst skills in this case the person is the link between the business and technical this is where the technical background comes in, the person will be responsible for the business requirements from the client, but the specs are used by the technical resources to build the system to build therefore requirement for Analyst and technical background.

Database Design background the systems are very database/backend intensive and must be able to interpret the Client Requirements in line with good database design.

It might be an asset if it is someone who might have worked in the NGO space.

The Client Relations is very important someone who is very good with people at all levels the person will manage the client almost like an Account Manager.

Minimum Requirements

BA / Project Manager / Android Developer/ Programmer – Centurion – Hybrid Working

Must Have Grade 12

BSc Information Technology / Systems Analyst / Project Management

PRINC 2 or PMP Certification

The person must have a strong technical background, although not able to program themselves, can relate between business and technical.

System Analysis/Architecture is going to be important for communication between the business and technical people and to understand and take the current system design further which is quite complex from web applications API’s databases Biometrics and Android Apps.

It might be an asset if it is someone who might have worked in the NGO space.

The technical background mainly in the Dotnet bypass with SQL Server Database

Any Android App related background will be an asset.

Strong Project management side around the management of an IT Project and the project finances and deliverables

The Client Relations is very important someone who is very good with people at all levels the person will manage the client almost like an Account Manager..

