We are looking for a Business Analyst for a permanent position based in the northern suburbs of Cape Town, preferable with some Financial Industries experience.
Purpose of Job Our business analysts are the drivers behind our continued growth and success. With our commitment to innovation, it’s our business analysts who seek out, develop, and help implement strategic initiatives for improved efficiency and productivity. We’re currently searching for an experienced business analyst to help guide our organization into the future. Our ideal candidate is a detailed planner, expert communicator, and top-notch analyst.
Objectives of this Role
- Drive identification of requirements across business units and identify substandard systems processes through evaluation of real-time data
- Serve as though leader for technical business processes, developing forward-thinking systems prototypes that promote increased efficiency and productivity on multiple levels
- Create and implement precise management plans for every project, with attention to transparent communication at all levels
- Perform, evaluate, and communicate thorough quality assurance at every stage of systems development
- Determine and develop user requirements for systems in production, to ensure maximum usability
Daily and Monthly Responsibilities
- Partner with other stakeholder teams across business units (i.e., sales, finance, insurance) to develop necessary analysis and documentation in a collaborative way, communicating effectively will all levels of the business.
- Evaluate, analyses, and communicate systems requirements on a continuing basis, and maintain systems processes
- Initiate and deliver requirements and documentation
- Develop meaningful and lasting relationships with partners for optimized systems integration, and respond to questions and concerns from managers and executives with supporting research and recommendations
Skills and Qualifications:
- 3 to 5 years of proven experience in an analytics and systems development capacity
- Proficiency with SQL language
- Proven analytical abilities
- Practical experience generating process documentation and reports
- Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights
- Proven capabilities in project and user-testing management
- Experience working with agile methodologies
- Relevant Diploma or Degree
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Financial Sevices
- Business Analyst