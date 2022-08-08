Data Analyst

Aug 8, 2022

Our client is looking for a Data Analyst.

Position Requirements:

  • Data Cleaning
  • Data analysing
  • Data mining
  • Data visualising
  • Data mapping and modelling etc.
  • Interpret data results and create in to reporting dashboards.
  • Maintain all sales and company data – end to end.
  • Options to grow into business intelligence development in future.

Skills Required

  • Statistical skills
  • Advanced MS Excel
  • Python
  • SQL
  • Writing and communication skills
  • Critical thinking
  • Analytical person with a view for fine eye for detail
  • Problem solving skills
  • Mathematical
  • Precise
  • Accurate

The candidate must have at least 6 months’ experience.

About The Employer:

An accredited pharmaceutical retail agency that offers specialised sales and merchandising services in the pharmacy retail sector in SA.

