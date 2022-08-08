Data Analyst

Our client is looking for a Data Analyst.

Position Requirements:

Data Cleaning

Data analysing

Data mining

Data visualising

Data mapping and modelling etc.

Interpret data results and create in to reporting dashboards.

Maintain all sales and company data – end to end.

Options to grow into business intelligence development in future.

Skills Required

Statistical skills

Advanced MS Excel

Python

SQL

Writing and communication skills

Critical thinking

Analytical person with a view for fine eye for detail

Problem solving skills

Mathematical

Precise

Accurate

The candidate must have at least 6 months’ experience.

Desired Skills:

Statistics

Advanced Excel

Python

SQL

Critical Thinking

Analytical And Problem Solving

Attention to detail

Mathematical Precise

Data Cleaning

Data Analysis

Data Mining

Data Visualising

Data Mapping

Data Interpretation

About The Employer:

An accredited pharmaceutical retail agency that offers specialised sales and merchandising services in the pharmacy retail sector in SA.

Learn more/Apply for this position