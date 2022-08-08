Data Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR amazing flair for retail analytics & ability to generate options/alternatives, create plans and make relevant connections to performance and commercial impacts as a Data Analyst is sought by a reputable Retail Group. The role will be to increase competitiveness and profitability of a product category by providing analysis, support, planning and executing the customer centric category strategy based on product assortment, pricing, promotions and product placement. The ideal candidate must have a passion for retail (FMCG) – sound channel and customer knowledge & understanding to develop effective in-store retail operations analysis. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree/Diploma in Commerce/Information/Computer Science or similar field but candidates with a suitable track record of delivery specifically in retail operations & full pipeline data analytics will be looked at. You must have at least 2-3 years data & analytics in the FMCG Retail environment with Advanced Excel, Tableau, AWS/Cloud, R, Python, SQL & knowledge of legislation relevant to the collection, storage and exploitation of customer data.

DUTIES:

Best practice research and adoption: retail operations Data Mining and analysis.

Build an understanding of the data landscape, particularly as it pertains to the in-store retail operations context.

Participate in defining business problems with appropriate questions and by proposing a specific analysis approach (full data pipeline).

Apply sound data methods, integration and programming. Apply deeper data exploration and correlation analysis including building and deploying data models.

Participate in identifying and adopting appropriate technology.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or Diploma in Commerce, Information or Computer Science discipline or Analytics Certification or equivalent – (preferred) but not essential if you have the right track record of delivery: specifically in the area of retail operations orientated and full pipeline data analytics.

Experience/Skills –

Ideally a minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in data and analytics in the FMCG Retail environment with great practical experiences and exposures in all facets of retail ideally in a fast-paced and evolving environment. Must be operationally equipped and understand the immediate practical data inputs that make up a sound data framework in this retail context.

Solid Advanced Microsoft Suite with Excel (Advanced).

Report writing skills in Tableau software or similar.

Knowledge of legislation relevant to the collection, storage and exploitation of customer data.

Knowledge of data structures relevant to both operational and business intelligence systems.

Strong understanding of Data Mining models, structures, theories, principles and practices.

Knowledge of Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing.

AWS / Cloud.

Sound knowledge of retail Key Performance Indicators.

Skilled in using the open-source statistical package R, Python or similar.

Skilled in using SQL in the Data Mining process, particularly for data preparation.

Presentation skills using PowerPoint.

Good understanding of the Data Analysis process, from asking questions to presenting findings.

Preferred:

Office 365 (Outlook, Sheets, Docs, Slides etc.).

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent analytical skills.

Good time management.

Sound English communication.

Retail orientated and financial and/or business acumen.

COMMENTS:

