Data Analyst – Gauteng Randburg

Our client is looking for a Data Analyst.
Position Requirements:
- Data Cleaning
- Data analysing
- Data mining
- Data visualising
- Data mapping and modelling etc.
- Interpret data results and create in to reporting dashboards.
- Maintain all sales and company data – end to end.
- Options to grow into business intelligence development in future.
Skills Required
- Statistical skills
- Advanced MS Excel
- Python
- SQL
- Writing and communication skills
- Critical thinking
- Analytical person with a view for fine eye for detail
- Problem solving skills
- Mathematical
- Precise
- Accurate
The candidate must have at least 6 months’ experience.
Desired Skills:
- Statistics
- Advanced Excel
- Python
- SQL
- Critical Thinking
- Analytical And Problem Solving
- Attention to detail
- Mathematical Precise
- Data Cleaning
- Data Analysis
- Data Mining
- Data Visualising
- Data Mapping
- Data Interpretation
About The Employer:
An accredited pharmaceutical retail agency that offers specialised sales and merchandising services in the pharmacy retail sector in SA.