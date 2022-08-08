Database Administrator at Tipp Focus Resourcing – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Primary responsibilities and specific duties for the Database Administrator will include the following:

Administration: Manage Oracle databases (11g/12c) on UNIX (Solaris) through multiple product lifecycle environments, from development to mission-critical production systems. Configure and maintain database servers, including monitoring of system health and performance, to ensure:

Performance – High levels of performance tuning, optimization, database partitioning and capacity planning;

Availability – Ensure Dev, Staging and Production environments are functioning optimally;

Security: Enforce security rules as defined by PWC security structures. Knowledge of Database Vault advantageous.

Data Analysis: Apply data modelling techniques to ensure development and implementation support efforts meet integration and performance expectations;

Troubleshooting: Independently analyse, solve, and correct issues in real time, providing problem resolution end-to-end. Able to take ownership of Oracle service request from problem to resolution;

Backup and Recovery: High level skills of different backup and recovery and disaster recovery scenarios;

Automation: Able to write bash scripts for process automation to track issues, and document changes;

Middleware Administration: WebLogic Server, HTTP, Oracle AS 10g (OID, SSO, LDAP, OCA, OC4J);

Oracle Enterprise Manager – OMS and Agents administration, configuration and monitoring;

Oracle High Availability solutions: RAC and Data Guard setup and administration.

Qualifications/Certification and Experience

Oracle 10g/12c Certification;

5 Years’ experience on Oracle Database administration;

Minimum of 2 years’ experience on Oracle Middleware.

Desired Skills:

Database administration

Troubleshooting

Oracle

Data Analysis

OMS

