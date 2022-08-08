Galix is 2022 SonicWall partner of the year

Galix Networking has been named the 2022 SonicWall Partner of the Year for Enterprise in the Sub-Saharan Africa territory, for the second year running.

“We have been in partnership with SonicWall for 22 years in a collaborative effort to deliver information security solutions and services to our customers. We are honoured and proud to have received this award in recognition of our team’s tireless dedication and shared commitment to both SonicWall and our customers,” says Herman Augustus, sales manager at Galix.

The annual SonicWall Security Awards recognise key partners and distributors across the globe for their special contribution to protecting customers from cyber threats. The awards highlight and recognise partners and distributors that have gone above and beyond delivering cybersecurity solutions to customers.

Award nominees are evaluated on their portfolio distribution, online activities, project success rate and certification levels as well as commitment and feedback from the team. Galix achieved excellent performance across these criteria, testament to the strength of their relationship with SonicWall and their commitment to achieving excellence.

Galix strategically partners with leading cybersecurity vendors such as SonicWall to deliver cutting-edge, relevant cybersecurity technology solutions. They also offer support, consulting, and advisory services to help customers navigate the changing cybersecurity environment. In the ‘new normal’ hybrid workforce environment, this is more important than ever.

Businesses need to protect data while providing secure remote access to company resources, cloud applications and emails from anywhere at any time, from a multiple range of devices, to enable employees to perform their jobs, responsibilities, and duties securely and effectively.

“As the cybersecurity threat landscape has evolved over the years, so too has our relationship with SonicWall – our success as a partnership relies on a mutual two-way commitment. By maximising on our shared knowledge and expertise, Galix and SonicWall continue to work together towards a common goal of closing Information Security gaps for our customers,” Augustus concludes.