Information Security Officer at Tipp Focus Resourcing – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Job Description
The role of the Information Security Officer includes (but is not limited to) the following duties:
- Identifying vulnerabilities in the client’s IT environment.
- Developing and implementing a comprehensive plan to secure client’s computing network.
- Monitoring network usage to ensure compliance with security policies.
- Keeping up to date with developments in IT security standards and threats.
- Performing penetration tests to find any flaws.
- Collaborating with management and the IT department to improve security.
- Documenting any security breaches and assessing their damage.
- Educating colleagues about security software and best practices for information security.
Minimum Requirements:
- Minimum Qualification is the National Diploma in IT / Computer Science.
- Minimum of 6 years’ experience.
- CISSP- Certified Information Systems Security Professional OR;
- CISSP-ISSMP Information Systems Security Management Professional OR;
- CISM Certified Information Security Manager OR;
- CISA Certified Information Systems Auditor or other equivalents.
Desired Skills:
- Information Security
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- Compliance Institute of South Africa