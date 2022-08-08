Information Security Officer at Tipp Focus Resourcing

Aug 8, 2022

Job Description

The role of the Information Security Officer includes (but is not limited to) the following duties:

  • Identifying vulnerabilities in the client’s IT environment.
  • Developing and implementing a comprehensive plan to secure client’s computing network.
  • Monitoring network usage to ensure compliance with security policies.
  • Keeping up to date with developments in IT security standards and threats.
  • Performing penetration tests to find any flaws.
  • Collaborating with management and the IT department to improve security.
  • Documenting any security breaches and assessing their damage.
  • Educating colleagues about security software and best practices for information security.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Minimum Qualification is the National Diploma in IT / Computer Science.
  • Minimum of 6 years’ experience.
  • CISSP- Certified Information Systems Security Professional OR;
  • CISSP-ISSMP Information Systems Security Management Professional OR;
  • CISM Certified Information Security Manager OR;
  • CISA Certified Information Systems Auditor or other equivalents.

Desired Skills:

  • Information Security

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Diploma
  • Compliance Institute of South Africa

