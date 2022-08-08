Information Security Officer at Tipp Focus Resourcing

Job Description

The role of the Information Security Officer includes (but is not limited to) the following duties:

Identifying vulnerabilities in the client’s IT environment.

Developing and implementing a comprehensive plan to secure client’s computing network.

Monitoring network usage to ensure compliance with security policies.

Keeping up to date with developments in IT security standards and threats.

Performing penetration tests to find any flaws.

Collaborating with management and the IT department to improve security.

Documenting any security breaches and assessing their damage.

Educating colleagues about security software and best practices for information security.

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum Qualification is the National Diploma in IT / Computer Science.

Minimum of 6 years’ experience.

CISSP- Certified Information Systems Security Professional OR;

CISSP-ISSMP Information Systems Security Management Professional OR;

CISM Certified Information Security Manager OR;

CISA Certified Information Systems Auditor or other equivalents.

Desired Skills:

Information Security

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

Compliance Institute of South Africa

