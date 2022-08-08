iPaaS, low code set to mature within two years

Integration platform as a service (iPaaS) and low-code application platform (LCAP) will climb the Plateau of Productivity in less than two years, according to the Gartner Hype Cycle for Cloud Platform Services, 2022.

The Plateau of Productivity highlights technologies where the real-world benefits of the technologies are demonstrated and accepted. Growing numbers of organizations feel comfortable with the reduced levels of risk, and the rapid growth phase of adoption begins.

“The shift to the cloud is boosting growth in the iPaaS market,” says Yefim Natis, distinguished vice-president analyst at Gartner. “iPaaS has moved to early mainstream adoption globally, reaching 20% to 50% of the global target audience who will use iPaaS offerings to integrate not only applications and data, but also ecosystems, APIs and business processes.”

Worldwide iPaas end-user spending is projected to total $5,6-billion in 2022, up 18,5% from 2021. Overall, global public cloud services spending is projected to total $498-billion in 2022, an increase of 21% year-over-year.

iPaaS not only attracts large organisations, but also midsize and small organisations with its ease of access, versatility and low initial cost.

“Organisations choose iPaaS to support rapid integration and automation of SaaS applications with other SaaS and on-premise applications and data sources,” says Natis. “More recently organizations are increasingly replacing classic integration platforms, that are now considered too expensive and complex for modern integration delivery practices.”

LCAP has moved to mainstream maturity globally, reaching more than 50% of the global target audience. Gartner analysts estimate that the LCAP revenue market will total $7,4-billion in 2022, an increase of 28,4% year over year.

As organisations need to be more agile and adaptive many complement centralised application investments with owning their own application development and analytics skills and tools.

The increasing business appetite for technology self-service results in the rapid growth and increasing maturity of low-code platform technologies.

LCAPs have also emerged as a key component of successful hyperautomation because low-code development tools are among the tools used to support automation initiatives such as digitization of records.

“In the context of the increasing demand for fast business change, LCAPs provide organizations an opportunity for accelerated digital innovation,” says Natis.

Gartner forecasts that, by 2024, hyperautomation functionality will be the dominant competitive differentiator among low-code development tools.