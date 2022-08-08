IT Developer

Purpose of the role:

This role will be engaged in all phases of the software development lifecycle which include analyzing user/business system requirements, responding to outages and creating application system models. Participate in design meetings and consult with clients to refine, test and debug programs to meet business needs and interact and sometimes direct third party partners in the achievement of business and technology initiatives.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Required Qualification

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science or IT

Experience

5+ years proven knowledge and experience in development and testing using Object Oriented Languages (Preferable Java 8+ or C#).

Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialists and mid-management.

Working on Microsoft environments (Support and configuration).

Implementing and deploying web services/applications (SOAP/REST).

Responding to second/third line support.

Possession and/or knowledge of the following will be an advantage:

Frameworks: Spring, Spring Boot, MVC, Jutro(Guidewire)

Tooling: IntelliJ IDE, VS Code, Github, JIRA, Confluence and Jenkins Application Servers (Tomcat, Apache HTTP, IIS)

Coding languages that will be advantageous Guidewire (Gosu)

.Net and Azure development also advantageous

ITIL foundation certificate

Cobit 5

Skills & Competencies:

Java, C#, C, or C++, API, Web API

Key Performance Areas:

Development and design

System integration

Applications configuration

Stakeholder engagements

N.B: By responding to this advert, you consent to Heitha Staffing Group processing your personal information for recruitment purposes and confirm that any personal information has been submitted voluntarily.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you have not heard from us in 4 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

C#

Application Support

Software Testing

Java

SOAP

API

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

